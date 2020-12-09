SI.com
Poll: Should Lions Still Offer Kenny Golladay a Big-Money Extension?

Vito Chirco

The Lions not only have a big decision to make with who they hire to be their next head coach and general manager, but also with what they do with wide receiver Kenny Golladay this offseason. 

The fourth-year wideout's contract is set to expire at season's end. 

And figuring out whether or not to extend Golladay, along with deciding what to do with quarterback Matthew Stafford, will likely be at the top of the next general manager's priority list.

Golladay, who was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by former Detroit GM Bob Quinn, has been great when he's played, but has only played in five games this season due to a hip ailment. Additionally, he hasn't suited up for a single snap since the first half of the Lions' Week 8 tilt with the Indianapolis Colts.

In those five contests (four of which he's played a full game in), the Northern Illinois product has amassed 338 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions.

USATSI_15085500_168388382_lowres (2)
Golladay makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Douglas DeFelice, USA TODAY Sports

Golladay's biggest year to date was his 2019 campaign.

He played a full season a year ago, and put up career-high marks in reception yards (1,190), receiving TDs (11), yards per reception (18.3) and yards per game (74.4).

It also marked his second straight 1,000-plus-yard campaign -- he produced 1,063 receiving yards in 2018.

Fast-forward to 2020, and from all accounts, he hasn't been happy with the organization and its handling of his contract negotiations.

He also clearly wasn't a big-time fan of ex-Detroit head coach Matt Patricia.

He even liked the official NFL Instagram page's post which announced the dismissal of Patricia.

And on top of all that, he likely will want to receive an extension that pays him at least $20 million annually, so that he can joins the ranks of the highest-paid receivers, including the Cowboys' Amari Cooper (five years, $100 million), the Chargers' Keenan Allen (four years, $80.1 million) and the Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins (two years, $54.5 million) -- all of whom signed contracts earlier this year.

It begs the question: Is Golladay worth the big-money extension? 

Vote and comment below. 

