The Lions, to the surprise of likely few individuals that know their lackluster history, have nobody included on NFL.com's list of the top 100 players entering the 2020 NFL season.

It's become an unfortunate tradition for the franchise to receive a lack of respect from national media members, even when high-end players have been a part of the 53-man roster.

The two biggest Lions snubs from this year's top 100 list are easily franchise passer Matthew Stafford and the team's No. 1 wideout, Kenny Golladay.

Stafford was on his way to a career year in 2019 with 19 touchdowns and 2,499 passing yards through eight games, before being shut down with a back ailment.

Golladay, meanwhile, led the league in TD receptions (11), and accumulated a career-high 1,190 receiving yards.

Stafford's season being derailed by injury certainly didn't help his case for inclusion.

And the organization's losing ways, including a 3-12-1 mark in '19, definitely played a role in Golladay not being ranked among the top 100.

However, there's still no doubt that both should've been included in the site's top 100 player rankings.

Let's take a look now at some other trending Lions stories from around the web on Wednesday, July 29:

Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman reveals the players ranked No. 20 to No. 11 as part of the site's ranking of Detroit's entire 2020 roster.

USA Today Lions Wire's Erik Schlitt highlights the top roster battles to start training camp for Detroit.

The Detroit News' Justin Rogers writes that Matt Patricia's future with the Lions might hinge on him getting the defense to play at a higher level in 2020.

MLive.com's Benjamin Raven touches on how Detroit general manager Bob Quinn failed to comment on the latest regarding contract extension talks with Golladay and left tackle Taylor Decker during a Zoom video chat with Detroit media Wednesday.

