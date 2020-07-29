AllLions
Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

John Maakaron

The first part of NFL training camp was for players to undergo COVID-19 testing. 

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Detroit Lions have placed wide receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end T.J. Hockenson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

This means that either they have been in close contact with an infected person or have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per the Lions organization, "The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status."

Earlier, defensive tackle John Atkins became the first member of the Lions' roster to decide to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

In total, five Detroit players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Here is the most up-to-date timeline from the NFL's latest proposal, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.  

  • Day 1: Testing/virtual meetings.
  • Days 2-3: Virtual meetings.
  • Day 4: Testing/virtual meetings.
  • Days 5-6: Physicals.
  • Days 7-15: Strength and conditioning (with a day off.)
  • Day 16: Practice starts.
  • Day 21: First padded practice.

It's also important to note that players must test negative three times before they are allowed to begin physicals and get their hands on team equipment this weekend.

John Maakaron
John Maakaron

Editor

Latest on Siposs is that he is asymptomatic

