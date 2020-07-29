AllLions
Detroit Lions DT John Atkins Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins has become the first member of the Lions roster to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

Ahead of upcoming practices in the next couple of weeks, NFL athletes have started to announce their decisions to not play this season.

Players have been given the choice to opt out if they feel the risks of playing this season outweigh the benefits.

Based on the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, players who opt out will secure a salary advance in the amount of $150,000.

Players can secure $350K if they are deemed a high risk to contract the coronavirus.

Larger athletes are at an increased risk to contract the virus. So, the number of linemen deciding to not participate is quite understandable. 

Atkins played his college football at Georgia, where he finished with 81 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, five pass deflections and a fumble recovery in 48 games.

Atkins spent his first training camp with the New England Patriots after not being drafted. 

He was cut by New England at the end of training camp in September of 2018.

Atkins was subsequently signed to Detroit's practice squad in 2018. 

He made his NFL debut on Dec. 23, 2018, in a 27-9 loss to the Vikings, and secured two tackles along the way.

In 2019, Atkins played in 12 games, including six starts, and made 20 tackles.

