Calvin Johnson Saga: Fans Still Divided Regarding Money Being Paid Back

Could the Calvin Johnson feud with the Detroit Lions be coming to an end?

The Detroit Lions and their former star wideout appear to be heading towards an amicable resolution to their widely publicized dispute.

Team president Rod Wood and the organization have reportedly been actively working to repair their relationship with Johnson since the team took back a large portion of a signing bonus upon his retirement.

"On the Hall of Fame, we’re working actively with Calvin (Johnson) and his team on celebrations at the Hall of Fame and continuing to have conversations with him. I know he’s mentioned publicly that he’s connected with Sheila (Ford Hamp), and that’s a positive step," Wood told reporters. "So, we’ll continue to celebrate with him, and I think the relationship is headed in the right direction.”

On Tuesday, the Detroit Free Press suggested the plan is still in motion to return money back to Johnson, pending finalization of how to actually make the payments.

“The Lions are going to give Calvin his money to get him back in the fold, it’s just a matter of how the payments are structured to make it happen,” Dave Birkett tweeted.

The feud continues to have strong supporters on both sides of the argument -- with fans debating whether or not the Lions should have asked for money back, and weighing in on the organization's potential decision to return the money back to him.

Here is a small sample of the responses on social media to Birkett's nugget of information revealed on Tuesday:

