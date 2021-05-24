Lions Have Allowed Over 200 Sacks in Past Five Seasons

The Detroit Lions have confidence that quarterback Jared Goff will aid in the current rebuild.

New Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell is excited to see Goff in person, as he has reportedly watched extensive film of the team's new signal-caller.

"I'll tell you how I feel about Jared Goff and who he is to myself and the Detroit Lions -- very talented, hard working, positive attitude," Brunell recently told reporters.

He added, "Everything that you're looking for. Competitive, a quarterback that has won -- I believe, as a starter -- 42 games, in addition to leading a team to the Super Bowl. That's who we’re getting. That's who I get to coach. And, I'm looking forward to that. We've just worked together on Zoom. He's very bright. He has picked up this offense, and he's very hungry. He's motivated. Honestly, he has just been incredible. I cannot wait to get him on the field and see what he can do in person. I've seen a lot of tape. I've seen some incredible plays, some incredible games. And, I'm absolutely thrilled to coach this young man, and he can't get here soon enough."

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Despite talent along the offensive line, opponents have been able to sack Matthew Stafford and various backups over 200 times the past five seasons.

In order for Detroit to have success, Goff will need to have clean pockets when he drops back under center.

The proof is undeniable. When Goff in under pressure and scrambling, negative plays increase, and his turnover rate skyrockets.

With a clean pocket, Goff has the potential to emerge as one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league.

Here is a look at how many sacks the Lions have given up the past five seasons.

2020

42 sacks allowed

2019

43 sacks allowed

2018

41 sacks allowed

2017

47 sacks allowed

2016

37 sacks allowed

