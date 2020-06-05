AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Duron Harmon Explains How NFL Should Address Current Events

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon wants society and the National Football League to stay on course in regards to keeping social justice at the forefront of everyone's mind.

Harmon discussed his feelings surrounding current events for nearly 30-minutes in a powerful and impactful media session via video conference. 

"They're (NFL) putting out statements, they're donating money. But as black NFL players, we have to continue to pressure the NFL to truly stay on course and to stay at this issue because, when eventually stuff starts opening up, people are going to get busy again and people are going to kind of want to get back into their own world because people are busy," Harmon said.

He added, "As African-American players, we have to make sure the NFL is always fighting this issue, having our back. We're not going away from this. We're going to make sure that it gets changed. The only way we can do that is from our white brothers, our white sisters. We need them with us. We're crying for help. I feel like we're at a point where help is on the way. Help is definitely on the way. The NFL is trying to make sure they supply their help as well so that we can create real change in the world."

Harmon commended head coach Matt Patricia for allowing the team to pause from normal activities this week to be able to express intense feelings surrounding social unrest. 

"I think Matty P did a great job of just giving everybody the opportunity to kind of voice their frustrations," Harmon explained. "And for our white brothers to kind of really, really understand, what the African-American community, African-American men truly goes through living in this country."

Related

Lions May Still Have Pass-Rush Dilemma

Flowers: Try Listening to Gain Knowledge

Nick Williams Offers Skill Set Lions Lacked Last Year

Who Was Detroit's Most Valuable Player of Last Decade?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Training Camp Update on Lions

The Detroit Lions won't be holding a joint NFL practice with the Patriots this summer

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Trey Flowers: 'Try Listening to Gain Knowledge'

Trey Flowers delivers emotional message stating thoughts on current social unrest.

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock64

Ranking D'Andre Swift and Rookie Running Backs

Ranking the rookie running backs entering the 2020 NFL season. Where is Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift ranked?

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

3 Lions Question Marks Heading into 2020 Season

These questions still linger as the Detroit Lions head into the 2020 season. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Jason Huntley Could Be Lions' Ultimate Sleeper Draft Pick

Jason Huntley is ecstatic to be a Detroit Lion, and is preparing to be ready when his number is called to perform.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Matt Patricia's New Offseason Priority

Phase 3 of Lions offseason has been pushed back for team to address civil unrest

Jason Ross Jr.

by

ATK49

Coaches Can Return to NFL Facilities June 5, 2020

The NFL has informed teams that coaches can return to their respective facilities beginning June 5, 2020. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Who Was Detroit's Most Valuable Player during Last Decade?

Longtime Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was franchise's "most valuable player" from 2010-19, according to Pro Football Focus

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Lions May Still Have Pass-Rush Dilemma

Detroit Lions may still have pass-rush dilemma, according to ESPN

Jason Ross Jr.

3 Bold Detroit Lions Predictions

What are your bold predictions for the Lions 2020 season?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1