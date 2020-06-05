Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon wants society and the National Football League to stay on course in regards to keeping social justice at the forefront of everyone's mind.

Harmon discussed his feelings surrounding current events for nearly 30-minutes in a powerful and impactful media session via video conference.

"They're (NFL) putting out statements, they're donating money. But as black NFL players, we have to continue to pressure the NFL to truly stay on course and to stay at this issue because, when eventually stuff starts opening up, people are going to get busy again and people are going to kind of want to get back into their own world because people are busy," Harmon said.

He added, "As African-American players, we have to make sure the NFL is always fighting this issue, having our back. We're not going away from this. We're going to make sure that it gets changed. The only way we can do that is from our white brothers, our white sisters. We need them with us. We're crying for help. I feel like we're at a point where help is on the way. Help is definitely on the way. The NFL is trying to make sure they supply their help as well so that we can create real change in the world."

Harmon commended head coach Matt Patricia for allowing the team to pause from normal activities this week to be able to express intense feelings surrounding social unrest.

"I think Matty P did a great job of just giving everybody the opportunity to kind of voice their frustrations," Harmon explained. "And for our white brothers to kind of really, really understand, what the African-American community, African-American men truly goes through living in this country."

