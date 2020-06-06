Fourth-year wideout Kenny Golladay, coming off his first Pro Bowl and double-digit touchdown (11) campaign, is in store for a big 2020 season.

How big will it actually be, though?

ESPN's Mike Clay believes it's going to be another 60-plus reception (66) and 1,100-plus receiving yard (1,115) season for the Northern Illinois product.

Clay expects Golladay to lead the Lions in targets (116), receptions, yards and TD receptions (eight).

If Matthew Stafford is his quarterback for the entirety of the season, those numbers and then some are definitely attainable.

Stafford missed the second half of the 2019 season due to a back ailment.

A healthy Stafford should mean that Golladay elevates his game to an even higher level.

In the first eight games of 2019 when Stafford was throwing him passes, he hauled in 35 balls for 640 yards and seven touchdowns.

In contrast, in the last eight games of the season with backups Jeff Driskel and David Blough throwing him passes, he brought in 30 balls for 550 yards and four touchdowns.

If Stafford would've stayed healthy a year ago, Golladay -- based on his first-half numbers -- could've feasibly recorded 1,280 receiving yards and 14 TDs over the entire year.

Golladay's an uber-talented receiver with the ability to beat defenders deep on a consistent basis.

And with another year in Darrell Bevell's offense, the sky's the limit for what the 26-year-old will do in 2020.

Assuming Stafford remains healthy for the full '20 campaign, my projection is for Golladay to finish with 1,235 reception yards and 12 TD catches.

Do you guys agree or disagree with my projection?

Let me know in the comments section below.

