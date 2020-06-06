AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

2020 Preview: Projecting Kenny Golladay's Stats

Vito Chirco

Fourth-year wideout Kenny Golladay, coming off his first Pro Bowl and double-digit touchdown (11) campaign, is in store for a big 2020 season.

How big will it actually be, though?  

ESPN's Mike Clay believes it's going to be another 60-plus reception (66) and 1,100-plus receiving yard (1,115) season for the Northern Illinois product.

Clay expects Golladay to lead the Lions in targets (116), receptions, yards and TD receptions (eight).

If Matthew Stafford is his quarterback for the entirety of the season, those numbers and then some are definitely attainable.

Stafford missed the second half of the 2019 season due to a back ailment.

A healthy Stafford should mean that Golladay elevates his game to an even higher level.

In the first eight games of 2019 when Stafford was throwing him passes, he hauled in 35 balls for 640 yards and seven touchdowns. 

In contrast, in the last eight games of the season with backups Jeff Driskel and David Blough throwing him passes, he brought in 30 balls for 550 yards and four touchdowns.

If Stafford would've stayed healthy a year ago, Golladay -- based on his first-half numbers -- could've feasibly recorded 1,280 receiving yards and 14 TDs over the entire year.

Golladay's an uber-talented receiver with the ability to beat defenders deep on a consistent basis.

And with another year in Darrell Bevell's offense, the sky's the limit for what the 26-year-old will do in 2020.

Assuming Stafford remains healthy for the full '20 campaign, my projection is for Golladay to finish with 1,235 reception yards and 12 TD catches.

Do you guys agree or disagree with my projection? 

Let me know in the comments section below. 

Related 

Duron Harmon Explains How NFL Should Address Current Events

Lions May Still Have Pass-Rush Dilemma

Flowers: Try Listening to Gain Knowledge

Nick Williams Offers Skill Set Lions Lacked Last Year

Who Was Detroit's Most Valuable Player of Last Decade?

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Fair projection, but it may be just slightly less with Swift, Hockenson, James, Cephus also getting catches

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions May Still Have Pass-Rush Dilemma

Detroit Lions may still have pass-rush dilemma, according to ESPN

Jason Ross Jr.

by

DetroitsFinest1

Training Camp Update on Lions

The Detroit Lions won't be holding a joint NFL practice with the Patriots this summer

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Ranking D'Andre Swift and Rookie Running Backs

Ranking the rookie running backs entering the 2020 NFL season. Where is Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift ranked?

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Jason Huntley Could Be Lions' Ultimate Sleeper Draft Pick

Jason Huntley is ecstatic to be a Detroit Lion, and is preparing to be ready when his number is called to perform.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Who Was Detroit's Most Valuable Player during Last Decade?

Longtime Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was franchise's "most valuable player" from 2010-19, according to Pro Football Focus

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Coaches Can Return to NFL Facilities June 5, 2020

The NFL has informed teams that coaches can return to their respective facilities beginning June 5, 2020. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

3 Lions Question Marks Heading into 2020 Season

These questions still linger as the Detroit Lions head into the 2020 season. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Frank Ragnow Discusses Potential of Lions Rushing Attack

Center Frank Ragnow is excited about the potential of the Detroit Lions rushing attack. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Nick Williams Offers Skill Set Lions Lacked Last Year

Read more about what defensive lineman Nick Williams brings to the table for the Detroit Lions.

Logan Lamorandier

Harmon Explains How NFL Should Address Current Events

New Lions safety Duron Harmon explains how the NFL should handle race relations moving forward.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1