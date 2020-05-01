AllLions
2020 Lions Depth Chart: Running Backs

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions rushing attack has been under construction longer than some of the major freeways locally. 

Since 2009, Stafford's rookie season, the Lions rushing attack hasn't ranked better than 17th in the league. 

Five of those season's, they've ranked 28th or worse, per DetroitLions.com

The draft selection of D'Andre Swift adds a tremendous weapon in the backfield that can play alongside Kerryon Johnson in several different offensive formations.

The trio of Johnson, Swift, and Bo Scarbrough will share snaps in Darrell Bevell's offense.

“Well, I think we always want a stable of backs. I think I’ve said that for a long time. You can count on one hand how many backs kind of carry the load," General manager Bob Quinn said following Day 2 of the draft. 

"There’s not a lot of those guys walking around. I think we always need multiple backs. It’s a position where guys get hit. They take a pounding. So, we’ve just got to make sure we have good depth and guys that can go out there and make plays for us.”

Quinn also made it clear that Ty Johnson and fifth-round pick Jason Huntley will be in competition for that fourth running back position. 

"(Jason) Huntley will be our smallest guy, but he’s extremely fast. So (I’m) very confident that we’ll find a role for him, and he is going to be in competition with Ty Johnson," Quinn said. 

"Ty Johnson was a sixth-round pick last year, so Ty knows. Ty’s a smart guy. Ty knows he has to come in and learn it every year. We’re excited about Ty Johnson and hopefully the progress he makes from year one to year two. We’re going to put Jason right in there with him. We’ll keep the best team we can,"

Wes Hills is a long shot to make the roster in 2020.

Running backs depth chart

Kerryon Johnson

D'Andre Swift 

Bo Scarbrough

Ty Johnson

Jason Huntley 

Wes Hills 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Andria m
Andria m

Kerryon Johnson is going to breakout and have a great 2020 season!!

Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Don’t sleep on Bo Scarbrough! He can make plays for the offense if used properly

DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Big potential for this trio of running backs for sure

