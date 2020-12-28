Detroit Lions Draft Justin Fields in The Athletic's Latest Mock Draft

Read more on the Detroit Lions drafting Matthew Stafford's replacement in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions could end up with another Top 10 draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

If Detroit does end up with the No. 7 overall pick, could the organization look to finally draft Matthew Stafford's replacement?

In The Athletic's latest mock draft, Detroit is selecting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 7 pick.

As Dane Brugler explains,

"I don’t expect this projection to be popular among the Lions’ fanbase because Matthew Stafford isn’t what is wrong with the organization. But Detroit is a franchise in need of a makeover and an intriguing option this offseason would be to trade Stafford for draft picks, sign a veteran stopgap quarterback and draft a talented quarterback like Fields. Although I have my questions about his passing vision and ability to efficiently work his reads, Fields has the size, mobility and upside as a passer to warrant this selection."

Stafford will turn 33 during the offseason, and the organization could move on from him following this season or after next season without facing a huge cap hit.

Drafting his replacement during this offseason seems more likely than ever before.

In 2020, Fields has completed 119-of-164 passes for 1,521 yards and 15 touchdowns, to go along with five rushing TDs.

The Buckeyes are 6-0, and will represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

No. 2 Clemson (10-1) will face No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) in the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST, from the Sugar Bowl.

