Detroit Lions Must Find New Backup Quarterbacks

Chase Daniel and David Blough should not be on the Detroit Lions' roster in 2021.

It is well-documented the affinity the Detroit Lions organization has for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

As a result, the organization has for some unknown reason paraded a series of backup quarterbacks out on the football field that give Detroit no chance of winning if they are called upon.

None.

The latest in a series of comical quarterback decisions was the acquisition of backup quarterback Chase Daniel this past offseason.

Former Lions general manager Bob Quinn signed Daniel to a three-year, $13 million contract.

In Week 16 against the Buccaneers, Daniel completed 13-of-18 passes for 86 yards.

The offense did not even sniff the red zone all afternoon, and Detroit's seven points were the result of a Jamal Agnew punt return for touchdown.

“I’ve been beaten like this before -- very few in between -- and it’s never a fun feeling. It’s what we do for a living. It’s a game, but it’s what we do for a living. It’s our pride on the line. We got our pride crushed today," Daniel said, following Detroit's 47-7 loss on Saturday.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

David Blough only led the offense on three drives, but he did not fare much better. While he could remain with the organization as a developmental quarterback, it would not be a significant loss if the new regime cuts ties with him.

"I think all across the board, no one feels sorry for us. Nobody cares that we’re down coaches or whatever. It’s the situation we’re in. We’re supposed to go out there and produce. So, it’s frustrating the performance we put on display. But, we keep working," Blough said. "You go back to work, and you keep learning. That’s all you can do in this game and in this league.”

Yes, finding a quality backup is the ultimate challenge for the league's 32 general managers.

If a team targets a quarterback that’s willing to serve as a backup, many will inevitably view him as a player on the decline.

If the backup performs well and shines, he’ll certainly want to be compensated at the same level as the league's top signal-callers.

In Detroit, the laundry list of backups to Stafford is as underwhelming as the defensive performance was on Saturday.

From Dan Orlovsky to Jeff Driskel to Daniel, it has been clear that the backup position has not been valued to the degree it needs to by the organization.

If Detroit continues to neglect finding a suitable backup going forward, more pride-crushing performances will be on the horizon.

More from SI All Lions:

Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring Urban Meyer

Lions Embarrassed City of Detroit Again on National TV

Matthew Stafford Injured against Buccaneers

Lions' Inept Culture on Full Display in 47-7 Loss to Buccaneers

5 Defensive Players Lions Can Build Around

Christmas Wishes for the Detroit Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.