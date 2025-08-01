Lions Fans React to Blockbuster Trade Request of Cowboys Star
Detroit Lions fans are remaining realistic, after hearing the news that Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons has formally requested a trade.
For the past couple of seasons, Lions' supporters have wondered if the team would be willing to add another superstar defensive lineman, as the team is currently a Super Bowl contender.
General manager Brad Holmes has doused cold water on the notion of adding another high-priced defensive end, due to the hefty contract extensions the team will pay out the next couple of offseasons.
Parsons took to social media to air his frustrations with the Cowboys brass and owner Jerry Jones.
“Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet," Parson said. "I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas [sic] team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done."
With so much confusion, Parsons goal was to set the record straight.
“I had my agent reach out to the Cowboys last off season after my 3rd year in hopes of getting a deal done early," Parsons shared. “Unfortunately the team did not want to start any negotiations at that point. I was ok with that[,] didn’t complain and focused on the 2024 season. After the season I told my agent once again to let the team know we were open to negotiate when they met at the combine.
"My agent informed me I should wait for other deals to get done because the price would only go up but I didn’t care and wanted to secure myself as a Cowboy long term. This was before anv of the other pass rushers deals got done this off season. I knew I would be leaving money on the table but again I was okay with that. Again radio silence as far as my extension. In March I met with Mr. Jones to talk about leadership. Somehow the conversation turned into him talking contract with me.”
Parsons reiterated the team has not had one single conversation with his agent about a new contract and no demands have been made on his part.
“Still I stayed quiet but again after repeated shots at myself and all the narratives I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys," Parsons emphatically stated. "My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally.”
Lions fans understand the importance of having a strong defense, but also have come closer to acceptance the detail likely cannot afford two of the highest-paid players at the defensive end position.
Here is a sample of the reaction online from Lions fans to the news Parsons has requested to be traded.