Is Cashius Howell Detroit Lions Future EDGE?

Heading into the offseason, there is one glaring hole on the defensive front for the Detroit Lions.

Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson still needs a sidekick.

With Al-Quadin Muhammad making it clear he is going where he is valued, and Detroit’s current salary cap situation, a reunion with Hutchinson in Motown is unlikely.

Marcus Davenport is on an expiring contract after barely forcing pressure in 2025, meaning the former first-rounder likely finds another home in 2026. Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike, both mostly interior players with pass rush upside, are likely to join Davenport on the list of players set to depart Motown.

As a result, there becomes a clear need at pass rushing on the outside. While there are a few options that are intriguing, such as the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, there is an alternative option for Detroit: the 2026 NFL Draft.

This year's draft class is expected to feature a plethora of edge rushers general manager Brad Holmes could find appealing.

One of the top options is Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell. Howell finished his career strong with the Aggies, winning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year this season, after learning behind Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart back in 2024.

Howell came to the Aggies after an outstanding season with Bowling Green, where he recorded 9.5 sacks. After a four-sack 2024, he bettered his 2023 MAC numbers, with 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and six passes defensed. In the end, he also earned All-American honors for the year.

Beyond the numbers, Howell offers versatility. He has enough speed to drop into coverage, which is something Kelvin Sheppard has had Aidan Hutchinson do at points, and played nearly an equal number of snaps at left and right edge position in 2025, per PFF.

He has good speed and bend to translate at the NFL level, although he is not a player that has shown to utilize the speed fully. That said, an advanced arsenal of moves, including an inside spin move. That contributed to a nearly 20% win rate in pass rush situations this season with the Aggies.

This led to Howell racking up 41 total pressures on the season, even with the defender playing in the SEC and squaring off against premier competition each week.

Bleacher Report currently compares the Aggie to longtime Tennessee Titan and current New England Patriot Harold Landry, a Pro Bowler who has racked up 59 career sacks. Howell (6-foot-4) stands nearly two inches taller than Landry, but the projected difference in arm length likely makes up for that.

Cashius Howell vs. Francis Mauigoa & Markel Bell



What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/Ds3HYEAdGY — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 23, 2025

His primary drawback that scares scouts away is that his arm length. It is projected to be under 31 inches, which would make the prospect one that there is not much of a comparison for similarly short arms.

Micah Parsons was measured to have 31.5-inch arms, and Howell’s arms are projected to fall well short of that. There is not a ton of measured success, which puts him and Miami’s Rueben Bain (whose arms are projected to measure at 31 inches as well) in odd territory.

The Lions, during Holmes' tenure, are known to not solely focus on the measureables and Relative Athletic Score of a player. This makes it clear that Howell will remain as a target on the general manager’s board.

In his film from his final college game, there are quite a few things to note down. The main thing that stood out was Howell usually lacked a counter punch when his first move was unsuccessful. However, he showed off his spin move for a nice shed, along with breaking free to stop a run after a short game.

Additionally, one of his last clips in the film showcased the Aggie avoiding the pull blocker, Francis Muaigoa, who is a projected first round selection in the draft.

In other clips from the season, Howell shows burst off the edge and the ability to stay low, rushing straight into the unaware passer. That speed and burst will do him well in the NFL, especially if he can showcase and harness his athleticism to reach another level.

Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell leads the SEC in sacks with 9.5.



This is what a 1st round EDGE looks like. pic.twitter.com/rE03CqJ9FT — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 30, 2025

Hutchinson needs a sidekick for 2026. The Lions likely lose most of their edge rushers besides the Michigan man, and currently, their only other player in the room for the future is Ahmed Hassanein, along with the option to tag Tyus Wheat as a restricted free agent. Expect free agency to change that lack of bodies, although cap concerns make it so that a big splash is not likely.

With Howell, it might take him an adjustment season to get ready. However, as his past two stops in college have shown, the edge rusher will rise to stardom shortly after.

Instant Impact Score: 89. Assuming the Lions lose most edge rushers in free agency, the road is wide open for Howell. He might not be a Pro Bowler in season one, but expect to see promise before a massive jump.

