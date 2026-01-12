Aidan Hutchinson Says This One Thing Will Help Lions Rebound in 2026

The Detroit Lions were unfortunately sitting at home this season when the postseason began.

As a result, All-Pro defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was extended an invitation to be a part of ESPN’s "NFL Countdown" pregame show. Hosted by Mike Greenberg, the program also features analysts Rex Ryan, Alex Smith, Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss and insider Adam Schefter.

During the three-hour preview of the Sunday postseason matchups, the former No. 2 overall pick was asked about the Lions 2025 season and what resulted in the team falling well short of their goals.

“As a player, it really felt in those critical games, we were not playing complementary football in those moments, and that’s really on all three phases,” Hutchinson said. "It was sometimes offense, defense, special teams. It was a collective thing where little parts were letting us down and we were losing these close games. We ended up 9-8, but it just wasn’t enough to get us in. It was unfortunate, but we’re all looking forward to next year.”

As a follow up, Greenberg asked what was the one thing the 2026 team needed to accomplish in order to get back on track.

"To me defensively, it's getting healthy. It's getting our secondary healthy," said Hutchinson. "Get all of those guys back. And I really think we are going to have a complete defense."

In 2025, Detroit's defense was again ravaged by injury, as Kerby Joseph, Ennis Rakestraw, Marcus Davenport, Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch missed significant time away from the field.

General manager Brad Holmes still acknowledged the medical training staff during his season-ending media press conference.

"It’s just very frustrating that we weren’t able to put together a more consistent product for you guys, but we will get better," said Holmes. "But it’s so many -- our trainers, performance staff, their care of the players throughout the season. Our personnel department, I thought those guys did a good job identifying some good football players, depth pieces that had to play large roles. Whether it’s the (Al-Quadin) Muhammad or (Avonte) Maddox, Rock Ya-Sin, (Tyrus) Wheat, (Tyler) Lacy, (Grant) Stuard.

"Just a lot of guys that ended up having to play big roles," Holmes added. "I thought they did a good job of that. But really just the whole org, it’s really too many people to name but it takes everybody to play a role and give full effort for a whole season. But look, bottom line is for our standards, this was a disappointment."

