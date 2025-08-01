Examining Detroit Lions Hall of Fame Game Participation Report
The Detroit Lions' 2025 preseason started with a thud.
A sluggish start headlined by early turnovers spelled doom for a collection of Lions depth players, as they were never able to get into a groove against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 34-7 loss in Thursday's game.
With many notable starters not in action, Thursday's game was the first of likely four showcases of the team's depth. The group struggled and looked sloppy, but will have three more chances to right the ship during the preseason.
Detroit opted to scrimmage earlier in the week, allowing for several starters to get work in before having the opportunity to sit against the AFC East squad.
It was surely a unique moment at training camp when first round pick Tyleik Williams was told by the media that he would not be actually playing in the first game.
"Oh, I'm not playing? I didn't even know that," Williams said. "It's another opportunity for the guys on the team."
Both Williams and Tate Ratledge dressed, but did not take the field during live play.
Below are the Lions who were dressed for kickoff in Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. An asterisk indicates a player who dressed but did not participate in the game.
Quarterback
Kyle Allen
Hendon Hooker
Did not dress: Jared Goff.
Running back
Craig Reynolds
Jabari Small
Jacob Saylors
Did not dress: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sione Vaki, Kye Robichaux.
Wide receiver
Isaac TeSlaa
Dominic Lovett
Tom Kennedy
Ronnie Bell
Jakobie Keeney-James
Jackson Meeks
Malik Taylor
Did not dress: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond.
Tight end
Shane Zylstra
Zach Horton
Kenny Yeboah
Did not dress: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright.
Offensive line
Dan Skipper
Kayode Awosika
Kingsley Eguakun
Netane Muti
Jamarco Jones
Giovanni Manu
Tate Ratledge*
Christian Mahogany*
Mason Miller
Colby Sorsdal
Michael Niese
Trystan Colon
Did not dress: Penei Sewell, Graham Glasgow, Taylor Decker (PUP), Miles Frazier (PUP).
Defensive line
Chris Smith
Tyleik Williams*
Brodric Martin
Raequan Williams
Myles Adams
Pat O'Connor
Keith Cooper Jr.
Did not dress: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez, Alim McNeill (PUP), Mekhi Wingo (PUP), Levi Onwuzurike (Reserve/PUP).
EDGE
Ahmed Hassanein
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Nate Lynn
Mitchell Agude
Isaac Ukwu
Did not dress: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal (NFI).
Linebacker
Grant Stuard
Trevor Nowaske
Zach Cunningham
DaRon Gilbert
Ezekiel Turner
Anthony Pittman
Did not dress: Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP).
Cornerback
Rock Ya-Sin
Ennis Rakestraw
Avonte Maddox
DiCaprio Bootle
Nick Whiteside
Tyson Russell
Did not dress: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, Khalil Dorsey (PUP)
Safety
Morice Norris
Loren Strickland
Dan Jackson
Erick Hallett
Ian Kenelly
Did not dress: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch.
Specialists
Jake Bates
Jack Fox
Hogan Hatten