Twitter Reacts: Lions Fans Agitated at Huntley Pick

General manager Bob Quinn had started to garner a significant amount of praise prior to his second fifth-round selection of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Seemingly, Quinn had bolstered the running back corps by selecting Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift with Pick No. 35 in the second-round.

Additional draft picks were secured on Day three when the Lions traded pick No. 109 in the fourth round to the Las Vegas Raiders, and received a fourth-round pick (No. 121) and another fifth-round selection (No. 172).

Day three started to become slightly questionable when Quinn drafted guards with back-to-back picks.

With their lone selection of the fourth round (pick 121), Quinn selected Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg.

Jonah Jackson was selected in the third-round with the 75th overall pick.

Many have been left scratching their heads at the Huntley draft selection due to the Lions extensive needs on defense.

In four seasons and 46 games at New Mexico State, Huntley rushed for 2,197 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught seven TDs.

Barring a trade back into the fifth round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 197 overall -- the 18th pick in the sixth round.

Here is a sample of the negative reaction to Detroit's latest draft selection.

