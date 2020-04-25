AllLions
Detroit Lions Add Guard Logan Stenberg on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

With their lone selection of the fourth round (pick 121), the Detroit Lions have selected Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg.

Earlier on Saturday, Detroit was able to secure an additional fifth-round draft pick by trading with the Las Vegas Raiders. 

The Lions traded pick No. 109 in the fourth round to the Las Vegas Raiders, and received a fourth-round pick (No. 121) and another fifth-round selection (No. 172).

Stenberg started in 39 consecutive games while at Kentucky, and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2019. It was a season in which he failed to allow a sack.

Barring a trade back into the fourth round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 166 overall -- the 20th pick in the fifth round.

Who the Lions have picked so far: 

  • First round, Pick three - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah
  • Second round, Pick three (No. 35 overall) - Georgia RB D’Andre Swift
  • Third round, Pick three (No. 67 overall) - Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara
  • Third round, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall) - OSU G Jonah Jackson
  • Fourth round, Pick 15 (No. 121 overall) - Kentucky G Logan Stenberg 

Remaining picks

  • Fifth round: Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles) 
  • Fifth Round: Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders)
  • Sixth round: Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts)
  • Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

  • Defensive tackle
  • Wide receiver 

Jmurdock