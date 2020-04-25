With their lone selection of the fourth round (pick 121), the Detroit Lions have selected Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg.

Earlier on Saturday, Detroit was able to secure an additional fifth-round draft pick by trading with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Lions traded pick No. 109 in the fourth round to the Las Vegas Raiders, and received a fourth-round pick (No. 121) and another fifth-round selection (No. 172).

Stenberg started in 39 consecutive games while at Kentucky, and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2019. It was a season in which he failed to allow a sack.

Barring a trade back into the fourth round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 166 overall -- the 20th pick in the fifth round.

Who the Lions have picked so far:

First round, Pick three - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

Second round, Pick three (No. 35 overall) - Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

Third round, Pick three (No. 67 overall) - Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara

Third round, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall) - OSU G Jonah Jackson

Fourth round, Pick 15 (No. 121 overall) - Kentucky G Logan Stenberg

Remaining picks

Fifth round: Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Defensive tackle

Wide receiver

