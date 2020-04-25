With their first selection of the fifth round (No. 166), the Detroit Lions have drafted wide receiver Quintez Cephus from Wisconsin.

Detroit secured this pick and the No. 85 overall selection (which was used as part of the organization's Day 2 trade with the Colts for Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson) via the Darius Slay trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cephus, an All-Big Ten honorable mention in both 2017 and 2019, accumulated 1,496 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 37 games with the Badgers.

Detroit picks next at No. 172 overall -- the 26th pick in the fifth round.

The pick was acquired as a result of a Day 3 deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Lions also received a fourth-round pick (No. 121 overall) as part of the haul, which general manager Bob Quinn used to select Kentucky G Logan Stenberg.

Who the Lions have picked so far:

First round, Pick three - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

Second round, Pick three (No. 35 overall) - Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

Third round, Pick three (No. 67 overall) - Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara

Third round, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall) - OSU G Jonah Jackson

Fourth round, Pick 15 (No. 121 overall) - Kentucky G Logan Stenberg

Fifth round, Pick 20 (No. 166 overall) - Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus

Remaining picks

Fifth Round: Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders)

Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders) Sixth round: Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts)

Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts) Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

Top remaining need for Lions:

Defensive tackle

NFL Draft

Day 3

Rounds: 4-7

4-7 Time: Noon until approximately 7 p.m. EST

Noon until approximately 7 p.m. EST TV: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Detroit's picks: Fourth round, pick three (No. 109 overall); fifth round, pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles); sixth round, pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts); seventh round, pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

Additional NFL Draft Coverage

Detroit Lions Add Guard Logan Stenberg on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Lions Move Up in NFL Draft to Sign Guard Jonah Jackson

Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift at Pick No. 35 of Second-Round

Lions Draft DE Julian Okwara

Lions Draft Cornerback Jeff Okudah