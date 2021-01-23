Draft Profile: Alabama DT Christian Barmore

Read more on the NFL Draft profile of Alabama DT Christian Barmore.

A mixture of Warren Sapp, Gary Walker and Maliek Collins comes to mind when I watch Alabama sophomore defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Should the Lions consider him at No. 7 overall?

Absolutely.

My philosophy about first rounders is take ‘em if they are dynamic difference-makers.

Despite Barmore having a hard time fitting into his jersey, he does fit that description.

He is projected to go No. 11 overall to the N.Y. Giants in CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso's latest mock draft, and I can actually see that making sense.

However, after hearing new Lions head man Dan Campbell’s introductory press conference, I can see Barmore being exactly the type of guy Campbell will love. He is the perfect “first guy off the bus” type of player.

My first thought about this youngster was “he looks like a human avalanche.” He is a wrecking ball of wide human mass and power who knows how to use his hands.

The best way to play him is to get and keep a body in front of him who can keep him out of the gaps. That is the best way to handle him.

However, if he is able to fight or use his body to leverage his way into a gap, he will quickly -- and I mean quickly -- collapse the pocket, and crush the quarterback like an empty Coke can.

Barmore is a baller who has burst onto the scene.

He looks and plays the part. He brings a real presence to the proverbial party.

While being a sophomore is a tad bit of a concern, coming off the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff National Championship team and declaring this early tells me he has impressively already outgrown the college ranks.

It also still appears he is growing into his massive frame, and he is already 6-foot-5, 310 pounds.

There are so many defensive tackles in the NFL who can not legitimately get to the QB regularly. Having one who can adds an entirely new dimension to a defense.

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

He seems to have a real knack for slipping into gaps and making interior linemen make a lot of “look-out blocks.” Those are blocks where the offensive lineman loses and is left yelling, “Look out!”

Additionally, Barmore looks like he can be a force against the run. He can hunker down, come off some blocks and deliver rock solid, bone-jarring tackles.

I am actually surprised he is projected to go at No. 11.

I’ve seen drafts where a guy like this is going in the top three.

Despite somewhat limited experience, physical specimens like this do not come around every day. And if I had a preference, I would rather have him on my team than have to play against him.

If he is sitting there at No. 7 and the Lions decide not to take a quarterback or a linebacker, it would not surprise me at all to hear NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell say, “With the No. 7 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Alabama."

