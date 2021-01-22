Matt Patricia Returns to New England to Aid Belichick's Coaching Staff

Read more on the role former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will have with the New England Patriots.

A member of the New England Patriots family is returning home.

Despite becoming another member of the Bill Belichick coaching tree to struggle to find success, former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is returning back to Foxboro to aid his mentor.

According to the Boston Globe, "Matt Patricia is coming back to New England and will assist the Patriots coaching staff in a variety of roles. In addition, Evan Rothstein, who worked in a several roles with the Lions, also will join New England's staff."

Coaching the Lions presented a whole new set of challenges for the ex-Patriots defensive coordinator.

His first season was a failed attempt to change the culture of the locker room.

By walking into the room with a "my way-or-the-highway" approach, Patricia alienated talented members of the roster.

After a disappointing 6-10 2018 season, 2019 saw Detroit finish 3-12-1 largely due to Matthew Stafford missing half of the season.

The 2020 season saw Detroit's defense take further steps backward.

The team was blown out for the fourth time in five weeks on Thanksgiving by a Houston team that was in disarray.

Throughout Patricia's tenure, the Lions' defense failed to make strides in becoming a consistently productive unit.

As a result, principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp decided to make sweeping changes, firing both Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

After their dismissals, several former Detroit players took to social media to gloat.

New general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are now tasked with working together to try and aid the organization in reaching new heights.

