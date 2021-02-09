Report: Lions to Hire Antwaan Randle El

Read more on the new Detroit Lions wide receivers coach.

Antwaan Randle El is leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join Dan Campbell's coaching staff in Detroit.

"The #Lions are expected to hire Antwaan Randle El as their wide receivers coach, source said. Randle El, the longtime NFL receiver, just finished a Super Bowl run as an offensive assistant with the #Bucs," NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has been the Buccaneers' assistant wide receivers coach for the past two years.

In nine seasons in the NFL, Randle El caught 370 passes for 4,467 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Recall, he was part of the Steelers team that won Super Bowl XL over the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

One of the primary reasons Campbell appealed to Detroit's front office was the belief that he could assemble a quality coaching staff.

Detroit has stocked its coaching staff full of former NFL players, including Mark Brunell, Anthony Lynn, Duce Staley, Hank Fraley, Aaron Glenn and Randle El.

The Lions have yet to fill the coaching void at the outside linebackers position.

