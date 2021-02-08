Jared Goff Was Not Just 'Throw-In' of Matthew Stafford Trade

Read more on why new general manager Brad Holmes believes Jared Goff can succeed in Detroit.

New general manager Brad Homes is receiving a ton of credit for pulling off one of the more shrewd trades in Detroit Lions history.

While many are already overlooking quarterback Jared Goff, Holmes reportedly still has high hopes that Goff can be a signal-caller a team can build around.

According to NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager, "I’ve spoken to multiple teams this morning who made calls TO the Rams in regards to Goff, too. This wasn’t some throw-in. The Lions wanted him. He had a market. Around NFL, Goff is regarded well. 25, multiple playoff wins, beat Brees and Wilson in their buildings in the postseason."

When the Rams drafted Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, their head coach was Jeff Fisher. The veteran head coach still believes that Goff has a lot left to prove based on his talent throwing the football.

“It was raining and I was, personally, drying balls off so he could throw ‘em. And watching him throw the wet ball in the rain, you could shut your eyes, you could hear it whistle through the air. So, in my opinion, he was the right decision, and I still think he’s got a lot left," Fisher told Fox Sports Radio last week.

“I’m excited for Jared to have an opportunity to work with Brad Holmes and that organization and Dan Campbell. Jared just needs to take a deep breath and go play, and we’ll see what happens."

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams former head coach explained further that Detroit's new general manager was a staunch supporter of the 26-year-old quarterback all throughout the early start to his career.

“I know that Brad, the whole time he was there, was all about Jared and understands," Fisher said. "Brad watched tape. Believe it or not, Brad watches tape. He saw what he (Goff) was able to do.”

