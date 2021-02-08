Is It Time for Ndamukong Suh to Return to Detroit Lions?

Read more on if the Detroit Lions should sign Ndamukong Suh in free agency.

Prior to legendary quarterback Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers, veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh had already decided to sign a one-year, $8 million contract to play in Tampa Bay in 2020.

On Sunday, Suh, 34, won the Lombardi Trophy, after walking off the field two years ago bitterly disappointed when the Los Angeles Rams lost to Brady and the New England Patriots, 13-3.

Suh and the Buccaneers have earned high praise for shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City offense all throughout Super Bowl LV.

The veteran defensive lineman posted 1.5 sacks in the contest, as the Buccaneers executed defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' gameplan flawlessly.

Could the Lions bring back the player they drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft?

He played his first five NFL seasons with the Lions, prior to leaving in free agency to join the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

When Detroit traded for his former teammate Jared Goff, Suh reached out to help Goff adjust to the news and to share some words of wisdom with him prior to Goff's arrival in Motown.

"I think it’s an interesting trade. Obviously, L.A. gave up a lot of stuff. They’ve been keen to giving up a lot of first-round picks and what not to get what they feel is best for their team," Suh said. "More power to them. And like I said, I mentioned that I spoke to Jared Goff the other day, and just wanted to wish him the best and let him know if he needs anything in Detroit -- because it’s a city that I love and I’ve got a lot of quality relationships there -- that I’m happy to pass on to him to make sure he’s comfortable and gets a fresh start there."

If Dan Campbell is serious about instilling a hard-nosed mentality, Suh would be the perfect free-agent pickup to kick off the Lions' rebuild.

