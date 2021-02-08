Detroit Lions Mock Draft 1.0

Check out who the Detroit Lions select in this 2021 NFL mock draft.

The 2020 season has officially concluded, with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having beaten Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, 31-9.

So, now it's time for my first attempt at predicting who the Lions will take with their six picks in this year's draft.

Without further ado, here is my full Lions mock draft.

First round, No. 15 overall (acquired from the New England Patriots via this mock): Penn State LB Micah Parsons

The Patriots trade up to acquire Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 7, and the Lions get a huge upgrade for their linebackers group by taking Parsons here. I'm projecting Detroit also obtains New England's third-round selection in next year's draft as part of this deal.

Remember, I previously had Parsons going to the Lions with the No. 7 pick. But, now I'm thinking it's more and more likely that Brad Holmes & Co. will trade down to garner additional draft picks.

And, according to NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' "mock draft 1.0," Detroit will still be able to land Parsons at No. 15. So, this seems like a perfect opportunity for the organization's new regime to trade down.

Second round, No. 41 overall: Pittsburgh EDGE defender Rashad Weaver

The Lions could use an EDGE rusher, especially if Romeo Okwara leaves in free agency. So, why not grab one here?

Weaver totaled 34 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in nine games for the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2020.

Weaver is a long defensive end, and he possesses the capability of playing in both a 3-4 defense and a 4-3 scheme.

Additionally, his skill set gives him an opportunity to be a valuable asset as a pass-rusher immediately in 2021.

At this juncture, he'd be my pick for the Lions with their second-round selection.

Third round, No. 72 overall: Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt

Surratt is a big-bodied receiver that stands in at 6-foot-2.5 and 215 pounds.

The Wake Forest product's coming-out-party came in 2019 when he recorded 65 catches for 1,006 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games.

He opted out of the 2020 season, but still remains one of the best wideouts in this year's draft class.

Detroit has a clear-cut need at the position, with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola all set to be free agents this offseason.

And remember, Golladay was also a third-round pick of the Lions, back in 2017.

I think taking Surratt in this spot would be a wise selection by Detroit's front-office brass.

Surratt catches a pass against Florida State Seminoles linebacker Emmett Rice. Jeremy Brevard, USA TODAY Sports

Third round, No. 88 overall (acquired from the L.A. Rams in Matthew Stafford trade): Oklahoma State CB Rodarius Williams

This is the only pick from my first mock draft that I'm not budging on, at least as of yet.

There's no doubt that the Lions need to upgrade their secondary this offseason, and grabbing Williams here would provide great value.

He's adept at making tackles in the open field, and is also capable of locking down the opposition's best pass-catchers.

This arguably would be a home-run selection for the organization at No. 88 overall.

Fourth round (slot TBD once compensatory picks are awarded; projected to be pick No. 102 overall by Drafttek.com): Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge

The Lions get their big-bodied receiver in Surratt a round earlier, and get their speedy slot guy here in Eskridge.

The 5-foot-9, 189-pound Western Michigan product would be able to perform the duties of a No. 3 wide receiver upon entering the Lions' practice facility in Allen Park for the first time.

And, he could also be the team's starting kick returner and punt returner from Day 1 -- something that could prove to be vital if Detroit decides to part ways with impending free agent Jamal Agnew this offseason.

Surratt and Eskridge could feasibly be two of the Lions' top three receivers for years to come.

If Eskridge, whom I originally had pegged to go in the second round, falls this far, I certainly would advise Detroit to take him here.

Fifth round (slot TBD once compensatory picks are awarded; projected to be pick No. 136 overall by Draftek): Michigan CB Ambry Thomas

This would be the definition of great value right here.

Thomas, who opted out of playing in 2020 over concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, has the potential to be a starting-caliber corner at the next level and to be able to succeed in man coverage.

On top of his immense upside, he's a hometown kid. He graduated from Detroit King High School, and hails from the University of Michigan.

Selecting Thomas would be a PR home run for the Lions. And, it'd be the right thing for the franchise to do, if he's still available this late in the draft.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.