Lions Interview Raiders Offensive Assistant for OC Position

Read more on the Detroit Lions latest interview for their vacancy at the offensive coordinator position.

Now that general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are in place in Detroit, their next step involves hiring the remainder of assistants needed in the front office and the coaching staff.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Detroit interviewed Steelers receivers coach Ike Hilliard for their open offensive coordinator position.

Former Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is reportedly set to take the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars after a five-game audition following the dismissal of former head coach Matt Patricia.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "John Morton, the @Raiders senior offensive assistant, has interviewed for the @Lions offensive coordinator position."

Morton, in his second stint with Raiders, served as the club's senior offensive assistant in 2020.

He would bring 17 years of NFL experience if hired by Detroit's new front office regime.

According to the Raiders team website, "During his tenure, Morton has coached with Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden (Oakland, 1998-01, 2019), Bill Callahan (Oakland, 2002-03), Norv Turner (Oakland, 2004), Jim Harbaugh (University of San Diego, 2005 and San Francisco, 2011-14), Sean Payton (New Orleans, 2006, 2015-16), Pete Carroll (USC, 2007-09) and Lane Kiffin (USC, 2010). Those coaches have combined for over 500 victories in addition to six Super Bowl appearances."

Quarterback Josh McCown completed a career-best 67.4 percent of his passes when Morton served as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets back in 2017.

Morton is a native of Rochester Hills, Michigan and played in the NFL with the Raiders, Jaguars and Packers.

