All Lions: Jeff Okudah vs. Michael Thomas in Week 4 Is Must-See

Dakota Brecht

Mother’s Day is an important holiday across the sports world, as athletes from every sport come out in support of their wonderful mothers.

For brothers Romeo and Julian Okwara, their mother has been absolutely influential in their success today.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press wrote a Mother’s Day article Sunday morning highlighting the Okwara brothers and their appreciation for their mother: 

“‘I know it’s kind of lonely being without my dad when he’d travel back and forth, but she found ways to keep it going and keep the family together no matter what,’ Julian said. ‘I think she never lost faith in everything she did. She always kept going to work and make sure she put food on the table, and I think about all her sacrifices and things she’s done for us, really just pushing us to be the best.

There were definitely weekends where she’d have to spend hundreds of dollars on groceries and have it disappear in about two days with Romeo eating all the food. So I think just being able to do that, all the sacrifices, really. There’s really no words to bring to life what she did.’”

On this Mother’s Day, let’s take a quick peek at other Lions news and notes from around the web:

  • Bleacher Report's Matt Miller provided his top five receiver vs. cornerback battles of the upcoming season, and chose Jeff Okudah vs. Michael Thomas in Week 4 as one of the five. 
  • DetroitLions.com’s Tim Twentyman gave us five things to know about Julian Okwara.
  • Okudah penned a letter to his mom in 2017 for The Players' Tribune.
  • USA Today Lions Wire's Erik Schlitt took a look at the Lions' updated 90-man depth chart. 
  • Finally, Pride Of Detroit’s Alex Reno dove into what the Lions’ record could be by the time of their bye week in Week 5.

