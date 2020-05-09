AllLions
2020 Lions Schedule Winner: WR Kenny Golladay

John Maakaron

This upcoming season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is poised to put up explosive statistical numbers.

In 2019, Golladay recorded 1,190 receiving yards, and led the NFL in touchdown grabs with 11, despite the absence of franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

Pro Football Focus released a list of fantasy football winners and losers based upon their formulations for strength of schedule. 

According to the popular grading site, Golladay has the No. 2 wide receiver strength of matchup schedule. 

In other words, Golladay will see plenty of favorable matchups against defenses he can exploit.

PFF uses player grades to determine a fantasy football strength of matchup ranking for each skill position. 

Jeff Ratcliffe of PFF gave the following explanation why the fourth-year wideout is poised to put up significant statistical numbers in 2020:

"He’s locked in as a top-10 wideout in our fantasy football rankings and gets a nice draw this season. Golladay plays in a favorable division and also will see matchups against the NFC South, along with the Redskins. His teammate, T.J. Hockenson, also draws the No. 4 matchup for tight ends. With favorable schedules nearly across the board, Matthew Stafford is shaping up to be an ideal late-round target."

Based on recent contracts signed around the NFL, Golladay is poised to secure a contract extension that is worth an average of $15 million per season. 

Detroit has $29.6 million in cap space, and could allocate some of that space on a player that is poised to perform at a high level this upcoming season. 

