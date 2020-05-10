AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Glover Quin Tells Jim Rome Lions Didn't Need Complete Overhaul

John Maakaron

Appearing on Jim Rome's nationally syndicated sports radio program Friday, retired Lions safety Glover Quin expressed he didn't feel the Lions needed an overhaul following the 2017 season. 

In 2017, Detroit finished with a 9–7 record but failed to qualify for the playoffs. 

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit was mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. After starting that season 3–1, they lost 6 of their next 12 games and finished with the same record as they achieved in 2016. 

Head coach Jim Caldwell was relieved of his duties, and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was brought on to supposedly take the organization to the next level. 

Instead, Detroit has taken steps backward in his first two seasons, as Detroit has only secured nine total victories in two seasons. 

As a result, Quin has been outspoken regarding his belief the roster did not need to be overhauled to the degree it has been. 

"We had made the playoffs twice in four years. Had two winner-take-all divisional championship games in Week 17. It wasn't like we were the bottom of the food chain," Quin said. 

He added, "We were a team right there at the cusp. We just needed a little boost to get to 10 or 11 wins. We didn't need a complete overhaul. The players that we had were good players."

In Patricia's two seasons, there has been a concerted effort to infuse the roster with players that will "buy-in" to the regime's plans. 

So far, the Lions record since Patricia was brought on gives credence to Quin's assessment of the organization.  

Related

Jeff Okudah Fueled by Childhood Discussions with Late Mother

2020 Lions Schedule Winner: WR Kenny Golladay

Evaluating Analysts' Projections for Lions' 2020 Win Total

All Lions Mailbag: NFL Season Win Prediction, Players' Roles and More

Lions' Tracy Walker Mourning the Death of Cousin Ahmaud Arbery

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Coaches Helped Matt Patricia Prepare for Virtual Offseason

Lions head coach Matt Patricia discussed how speaking to college coaches helped him prepare for virtual offseason

Vito Chirco

by

Vito J.

Lions' Tracy Walker Mourning the Death of Cousin Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery would have turned 26 years old May 8th. Lions safety Tracy Walker hopes the public won't forget his cousin

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jeff Okudah Fueled by Childhood Discussions with Late Mother

One week into his freshman season at Ohio State, Jeff Okudah's mother passed away from lymphoma

John Maakaron

2020 Lions Schedule Winner: WR Kenny Golladay

Lions wide receiver is poised to have a massive 2020 statistical campaign

John Maakaron

Evaluating Projections for Lions' Win Total

Evaluating NFL pundits' win-loss projections for the Detroit Lions in 2020

Dakota Brecht

2020 Lions Schedule Predictions

Lions have the potential for a winning season in 2020

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Mailbag: NFL Season Win Prediction, Players' Roles and More

Logan Lamorandier predicts the number of wins for the Detroit Lions in 2020, takes a look at players' roles and more in the latest SI All Lions mailbag

Logan Lamorandier

3 Most Exciting Games on Lions' 2020 Schedule

Dakota Brecht provides three Detroit Lions games that he's most excited about from their 2020 schedule

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions 2020 Schedule Recap and Reactions

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier break down the Lions schedule and how the Lions could fare this upcoming season

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions' 2020 NFL Schedule Released

Here is the Detroit Lions' 2020 home and away schedule

John Maakaron

by

Vito J.