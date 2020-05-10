Appearing on Jim Rome's nationally syndicated sports radio program Friday, retired Lions safety Glover Quin expressed he didn't feel the Lions needed an overhaul following the 2017 season.

In 2017, Detroit finished with a 9–7 record but failed to qualify for the playoffs.

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit was mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. After starting that season 3–1, they lost 6 of their next 12 games and finished with the same record as they achieved in 2016.

Head coach Jim Caldwell was relieved of his duties, and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was brought on to supposedly take the organization to the next level.

Instead, Detroit has taken steps backward in his first two seasons, as Detroit has only secured nine total victories in two seasons.

As a result, Quin has been outspoken regarding his belief the roster did not need to be overhauled to the degree it has been.

"We had made the playoffs twice in four years. Had two winner-take-all divisional championship games in Week 17. It wasn't like we were the bottom of the food chain," Quin said.

He added, "We were a team right there at the cusp. We just needed a little boost to get to 10 or 11 wins. We didn't need a complete overhaul. The players that we had were good players."

In Patricia's two seasons, there has been a concerted effort to infuse the roster with players that will "buy-in" to the regime's plans.

So far, the Lions record since Patricia was brought on gives credence to Quin's assessment of the organization.

