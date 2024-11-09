Lions NFL Draft Watch: Zy Alexander Would Boost Secondary
Week 11 of the 2024 college football season continues Saturday, and features an intriguing slate of games.
One of the biggest matchups of the day sees No. 2-ranked Georgia (7-1) taking on No. 16-ranked Ole Miss (7-2). Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne and Rebels defensive end Princely Umanmielen are two of the various premier 2025 NFL Draft prospects suiting up for the must-see SEC clash.
Etienne and Umanmielen are also two of the five collegiate players the Detroit Lions should be keeping close tabs on this weekend.
Let's take a closer look now at Etienne and Umanmielen and those three other draft prospects taking the field Saturday.
Georgia RB Trevor Etienne
You'd be correct if you suspected that Etienne is the younger brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
Trevor, measuring out at 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, profiles as a back that can make an impact as both a runner and a receiver at the next level. Specifically, his short-area quickness and vision should allow him to succeed in the NFL.
The Lions don't direly need another running back at this point with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery already in their backfield. However, Etienne would still look real nice donning Honolulu Blue next season.
Etienne, formerly a member of the Florida Gators, has already rushed for 453 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Plus, he's added another 130 yards as a receiver.
I'll be keeping a close eye on him this afternoon when Georgia takes on SEC foe Ole Miss.
Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen
In my opinion, you can never have enough productive EDGE rushers. And it's why even after adding Za'Darius Smith, it'd be wise for the Lions to keep tabs on Umanmielen.
The Ole Miss defender has the natural size (6-foot-4, 255 pounds), quickness and athleticism to develop into an effective pass-rusher at the next level. The former Florida Gator has already recorded 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss this season, too.
It wouldn't hurt Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to deploy a scout or two to watch Umanmielen Saturday afternoon against Georgia.
Oregon WR Tez Johnson
The twitchy, elusive Johnson, standing in at 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, profiles as an effective slot receiver at the next level. Additionally, he possesses great run-after-the-catch ability and immense special teams value as a punt returner.
Through eight games this season, he's hauled in 64 balls for 649 yards and eight touchdowns. Plus, he's returned 12 punts for 155 yards and a score.
He's a dynamic weapon with the ball in his hands, and he'd be worth checking out for Holmes & Co. The Ducks take on Maryland Saturday night.
LSU CB Zy Alexander
Alexander, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound defensive back, has put together a very solid senior campaign with the Tigers.
He's played like a lockdown corner in 2024, amassing an 87.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. It ranks as the No. 1 grade for a cornerback among all qualified Power 4 conference corners. In addition, on passes thrown his way, he's allowed zero touchdowns and just 32 yards, plus a 2.8 passer rating against.
He's been the definition of the real deal, and is somebody the Lions should definitely keep an eye on as the ‘24 season progresses. He faces a big test Saturday evening, too, when LSU clashes with SEC rival Alabama.
Clemson TE Jake Brinningstool
Brinningstool is gifted with the necessary physical tools, athleticism and route-running ability to be an effective, pass-catching tight end at the next level. Standing in at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, he also possesses the potential to be a legitimate red-zone target for an NFL offense, such as Ben Johnson's in Detroit.
Through eight games in 2024, he's caught 32 balls for 349 yards and four touchdowns. The Lions would be smart to keep an eye on him when Clemson squares off with Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon.