Indiana Hoosiers Players Lions Must Scout During National Championship

On Monday, the Detroit Lions scouting department has one of its last travel days until the Pro Day cycle begins for the NFL Draft. The Lions head to Hard Rock Stadium to watch Miami and Indiana battle for the College Football Playoff national title.

Indiana is the favorite for the 7:30 p.m. EST game, and that comes despite its “blue chip ratio,” or number of four-and-five-star recruits, being well lower than all the other powerhouse teams.

This unprecedented success comes from Indiana’s tremendous discipline and film study, and gives the Hoosiers quite a few interesting players to scout on Monday.

Here are five prospects the Lions have to keep their eyes on during Monday night’s battle in Miami.

IOL Pat Coogan

Coogan returns for his second consecutive national title game appearance, as he was part of the Notre Dame squad that lost the title in 2024. The experienced lineman has a great frame, at 6-foot-5, 321 pounds, and maximizes it.

He has anchored the dominant Indiana offensive line that has driven through Alabama and Oregon to make it to the big stage. That culminated in the center being named the MVP of the Rose Bowl, which is the first time that has happened since World War II.

Coogan has excellent knowledge of when to shift double teams around, and he ranks as the 15th-best center in PFF grades among collegiate centers this season. He has yet to allow a sack this season, and only has allowed Fernando Mendoza to be hurried nine times when blocking.

Coogan does struggle with feet placement at times, and there are concerns regarding how he will adapt to the faster, twitchier defensive linemen in the NFL.

Additionally, Coogan’s limited struggles this season have come against some lower levels of competition, with some of his worst games in PFF grades coming against Kennesaw State, Michigan State and Purdue. Kennesaw State is only in its second season in the FBS, and the two Big Ten schools did not even come close to bowl contention.

With the struggles the Lions had on the interior offensive line in 2025, Coogan is an intriguing piece, but he would project as a project, not an immediate starter in 2026.

Instant Impact Score: 35. Coogan likely learns and develops for at least one season, but might see a Christian Mahogany or Kingsley Eguakun-esque spot start depending on injuries late in the season.

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78) celebrates being awarded MVP | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Elijah Sarratt

Last year, the story around the NFL Draft was Cam Ward being a zero-star and rising to the top of the quarterback draft class. This season, one of the top wide receivers in the draft is Sarratt, a zero-star from his own recruiting class.

Sarratt has overcame the odds, catching the eye of Curt Cignetti at James Madison and travelling into the Big Ten with the coach. All Sarratt has done is put up back-to-back 800-yard seasons despite the increase in competition.

This season alone, Sarratt has an insane 15 touchdowns, which is right around one-quarter of his catches on the season.

If the eye-popping numbers did not clue anyone in, Sarratt excels at route running and creating separation. Crossing routes are some of Sarratt’s best, and he is fearless over the middle.

When the game is on the line, Sarratt is a guy who wants the ball. He’s been part of multiple game-winning drives, as well as several end-of-half situations.

However, when watching the film, a pair of words not associated with Sarratt are “lengthy” and “burner.” With yet another jump to NFL competition, his game translating becomes a fear. However, with his production, teams will likely take the risk.

However, his draft range can rise or fall significantly depending on how he tests in the next few months.

Detroit likely passes on Sarratt, simply due to its depth in the receivers room. With Sarratt projecting as a top-five receiver in this draft, significant capital would be spent to acquire him, whether it is just from trades, or the value of a Day 2 selection.

Instant Impact Score: 45. It is hard to see the Lions spending a Day 2 pick the year after TeSlaa, with two extended veterans in the room. Sarratt is intriguing, but one of the three Lions and Sarratt would be sitting in three receiver sets.

EDGE Mikail Kamara

Kamara was a player projected to be a Day 2 selection last year, but elected to come back to both bet on himself and help the Hoosiers rise to greater heights this season. However, only one of those happened this year, with Kamara plummeting from double-digit sacks to a pair of quarterback takedowns.

That said, Kamara is not a player that has disappeared. He still leads the team in pressures, and he is disruptive despite what the box score says. Kamara is explosive, despite his frame being heavier than a typical explosive player.

He has good footwork, but cannot shed quick enough during some plays. Kamara’s other big drawback is concerns on his size, being listed at 6-foot-1.

With Detroit not having an EDGE to pair with Aidan Hutchinson currently for 2026, save for potentially Tyrus Wheat and Ahmed Hassanein, Kamara is one to do due diligence on.

And Kamara passes the eye test for a very solid Day 3 selection.

Instant Impact Score: 51. While not a surefire starter, Kamara would be an excellent rotational piece with a solid arsenal of pass-rush moves. He pairs well with Hutchinson, but is not “the answer” to solving Hutchinson missing a sidekick.

Mikail Kamara (6’1 260) Indiana



+ Non-stop effort

+ 68 pressures in 2024 and another 57 so far in 2025

+ Quick fist step

+ Good foundation of rush moves

+ Ability to stack and shed linemen

+ Over 2,300 snaps played

+ 77.0 run defense grade in 2025

+ 23.3% win rate on true… pic.twitter.com/arhwwSZqXJ — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 19, 2026

DB D’Angelo Ponds

Ponds is an impact defensive back, as evidenced by his game-opening pick-six in the semifinals against Oregon. His impact was not done for that day, either, as Ponds found himself playing some offense for the first time late in the half.

Ponds has seven career interceptions, and that comes from having some top-tier speed and athleticism. He also is a willing tackler, and does not miss many despite his small frame, checking in at 5-foot-9.

Unfortunately, that same frame is the main concern for Ponds. He is smaller than most NFL cornerbacks, and he does not project to have a massive wingspan to make up for it.

Ponds is a playmaker, but the physicality jumps up another step in the NFL. He has the skills and tools to pass as a nickel or safety, but that necessitates a learning curve. And even then, Ponds’ frame scares away the scouts.

Detroit could use a few more playmakers in Kelvin Sheppard’s secondary, and Ponds certainly is one. Detroit has defensive back concerns, too, with Brian Branch's and Kerby Joseph’s injuries having potential to hurt the longevity of their respective careers.

Instant Impact Score: 62. It is hard to project a role for Ponds, in spite of his production and athleticism. He makes an impact, hence the higher score, but the question becomes where. Ponds is a fascinating prospect, and Detroit could benefit from having a player who is the definition of “a gamer.”

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds, right, is called for pass interference as Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper Jr. has provided some of the top highlights for the Hoosiers this season. He is another playmaker, with explosive ability after the catch. He is similar to Sarratt, but with a less polished route tree.

Once again, Cooper is clutch, can make the catch over the middle and deserves each touch that he receives. While not matching his teammate’s 15 touchdown catches, Cooper has his own impressive 13 endzone trips on the campaign.

However, the lack of a polished route tree and top-end explosiveness make him fall down the boards into the third-round range.

Cooper is a bit easier to see ending up in Honolulu Blue than Sarratt, but not by much. There is still a lot of capital to be given up if Cooper falls to the fourth round, with many of the Lions’ needs taking precedence over a potential Kalif Raymond replacement.

Instant Impact Score: 35. Cooper projects lower than Sarratt, as they are similar receivers. However, Sarratt is deemed the more NFL ready of the pair. As mentioned with Sarratt, it is hard to see Detroit making this move for another receiver with its needs and well-established receivers room. However, if Cooper is selected, he provides a great fourth option and has the Lions ready in case the injury bug settles into the receivers room in 2026.

The final college game of the year happens Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST, and then the focus shifts to collegiate All-Star games for the NFL Draft.

