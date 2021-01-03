Report: Lions 'Covet' Steelers GM Kevin Colbert

Read the latest on the search for the next Detroit Lions general manager.

This week, the Detroit Lions will continue their search for their next head coach and general manger.

On Sunday, CBS Sports reported that Detroit "covets" Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert for its general manager vacancy.

Despite his former ties to the Lions, the chances of Colbert landing in Detroit remain slim.

"The odds of him leaving Pittsburgh are beyond slim. Colbert's deal is expiring, but an extension is a mere formality at this point," per CBS Sports. "A large and vocal contingent of the Lions alumni are proponents of Colbert's and believe he is uniquely positioned to get the long-suffering franchise back on track, but that effort will be in vain."

Colbert served as an executive with Detroit in the 1990s, before departing for Pittsburgh.

Lions planning to also pursue Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider

Detroit is also planning to pursue another front office executive who has had success in the league.

NFL Network is reporting that Detroit is planning to pursue Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

“One of the league’s most respected personnel people and managers, Schneider has teamed with head coach Pete Carroll to lead Seattle to two Super Bowls with one win and make the organization a perennial playoff participant," Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

