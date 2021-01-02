Scouting Report: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings star rookie receiver Justin Jefferson recently broke Randy Moss’ rookie team record of 69 catches.

Jefferson now has 79, and has one more game to go. But, that is where the comparison ends.

Jefferson is a really good receiver, but he is not Moss.

Statistically, both of them as rookies do have comparable numbers. But, I repeat, Justin Jefferson is not Randy Moss.

Jefferson was the fifth receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, plucked off of LSU's national championship team that featured QB Joe Burrow.

It seemed the Vikings themselves did not realize what they had in him until Week 3, when he exploded against the Tennessee Titans.

In that game, Jefferson had seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota moved Jefferson from his natural slot receiver position, and made him the “X” receiver instead.

In football terms, the “X” receiver lines up pre-snap on the opposite side of the tight end.

That has made all the difference.

In 15 games played this season, he has caught 79 passes (targeted 113 times) for 1,267 yards, an average of 16.0 yards per catch and seven touchdowns.

I watched Moss from his time as a senior at Marshall until his final days in the NFL.

I went back, and watched all of Jefferson’s 119 plays this season on NFL Gamepass.

Yes, both have outstanding abilities, but Moss was far better.

Moss was like the Michael Jordan of the NFL. Jefferson is like the Scottie Pippen.

Granted, Jefferson has been the most dynamic receiver in Minnesota since Moss. However, Moss was in a league all of his own. Moss was by far more dynamic on the deep ball.

Getting back to the here and now, I can not imagine how much better Minnesota might have been this season if it would have kept Stefon Diggs, because as good as Jefferson has played this season, I still see him ironically as a No. 2 receiver.

However, if Jefferson remains the team's ace receiver, he is not a bad one to have.

Without further ado, here is my 2020 scouting report on Minnesota’s latest sensation.

Jefferson carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brace Hemmelgarn, USA TODAY Sports

WR #18 Justin Jefferson - 6-foot-1, 203 pounds

GRADE: A- (Blue-chip player and elite)

Games evaluated: 9/13 vs. GB, 9/20 vs. IND, 9/27 vs. TEN, 10/4 vs. HOU, 10/11 vs. SEA, 10/18 vs. ATL, 11/1 vs. GB, 11/8 vs. DET, 11/16 vs. CHI, 11/22 vs. DAL, 11/29 vs. CAR, 12/6 vs. JAX, 12/13 vs. TB, 12/20 vs. CHI and 12/25 vs. NO.

Scouting Report

Polished and tough, lanky athletic receiver with good size and an explosive burst. Looks like a veteran as a rookie. He makes it look easy, which is what the greats do. If he gets a clean release, he has an uncanny ability to get open. Seems to almost create his own routes. Very flexible athletically. Has a dynamic burst and second-gear that allows him to put moves on corners and get open. Explodes after catching the ball. Excels at short wide receiver screens, bubble routes, intermediate crossing patterns and inside slants. Excels at picking up yards after the catch. Does a great job at gaining body position and leverage against corners. Physical. Will go into heavy traffic areas.

He has above-average hands, but lacks focus at times and will drop some he should have caught. Confident in hands. Catches with hands. Adjusts to the ball fairly well. They take deep shots to him, but that is not his thing in this offense. For every one he grabs, there are five he does not. I like him a lot, but I do not love him.

For the Lions to stop him, they must challenge him strongly when the ball is snapped. They must get physical with him when he releases.

This is about the only way I see Detroit being able to contain him. Dictate things to him.

The Lions must get much more physical with him than the last go-around, when Amani Oruwariye barely got a hand on him and Jefferson smoked him for 30 yards.

Double cover Jefferson, and force Cousins -- who I do not like to begin with -- to get uncomfortable and not be able to go to Jefferson, who he has been becoming more and more comfortable with.

Do everything possible to take away the short-to-intermediate routes. Otherwise, get ready to dance along when Jefferson scores.

