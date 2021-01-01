SI All Lions Roundtable: Resolutions for the Detroit Lions

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on resolutions that will improve the plight of the Detroit Lions in 2021.

1.) What is the best New Year's resolution for the Detroit Lions in 2021?

Vito Chirco: Man, was it rough to watch the Lions in 2020.

They had a league-worst defense for the majority of the year, and going into their regular season finale Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, could potentially break a couple of team records for ineptitude -- one being the most yards allowed in a single season and the other being the most points permitted in a season.

Both marks were set in 2008, a season in which Detroit established a new franchise low by going 0-16.

The '08 campaign will forever live in infamy, and despite having won five games in 2020, this team also has the feel of one of the worst squads in the history of the organization.

With that being said, my New Year's resolution for the Lions is for them to start being productive on defense.

It's the only way in which they'll be able to become at least a semi-competitive team in 2021.

Logan Lamorandier: For the organization, their New Year's resolution should be creating a clean slate. They already canned general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, so they are halfway there.

The next step will be cleaning up the mess they made of the roster.

There are plenty of Quinn's free agents that aren't playing up to their paycheck.

Despite all the dead cap that would be incurred by releasing or trading their higher-priced acquisitions, the Lions should clean house and accept that 2021 will not be pretty.

To start fresh, the new general manager needs to move on from the prior regime’s numerous mistakes as soon as possible, take the cap hit early on, and give more freedom for the future.

I think the worst thing the incoming general manager can do is to prolong the rebuilding process by not hitting the reset button right now.

Start immediately so the fans can see a clear direction and timeline for a possible return to the playoffs.

Lastly, a bonus resolution: Find high potential, talented football players through the draft. Enough with only worrying about perfect scheme fits, flawless character, or "football" guys. Just draft talented players that can be true difference makers.

John Maakaron: My New Year's resolution is enough with the undisciplined play already.

Is it too much to ask the roster to not jump offsides on key third-down plays, not to commit holding penalties on long runs and not to miss easy coverage assignments?

The team in 2020 was undisciplined and the good teams made them pay.

Going forward, the roster must be comprised of smart football players who do not waiver in crunch time.

I am hoping for a roster overhaul of at least 60% of the current roster.

2021 is going to bring several changes to the front office. I am hoping that translates to better players making less mistakes

More from SI All Lions:

Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay's 2020 Season Ends

2021 Mock Draft: Why EDGE Kwity Paye Would Shine in Detroit

Jayron Kearse Exected to Sign with Ravens

Fantasy Football: D'Andre Swift Is a Must-Start against Vikings

Vikings' Mike Zimmer Believes Calvin Johnson Is a Hall of Famer

Pros and Cons of Lions Claiming Dwayne Haskins

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.