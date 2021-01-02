Mailbag: When Will Lions Next Make Playoffs?

Latest SI All Lions mailbag focuses on when Detroit will make the playoffs next and more

It's the last week of the NFL regular season, and the Detroit Lions are playing for really nothing other than draft position. However, the players don’t take that approach.

No matter the case, the biggest storylines have little to do about their current play on the field and everything about conjecture for the future. Let’s get speculating.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) Will there be realistic trade discussions and offers for Matthew Stafford, or is this just a bunch of talk that will never amount to anything? – @DerekOkrie

Answer: All depends on the new general manager. If I were the general manager, I would definitely be exploring all options.

Only 33 years old with two years left on a contract that would be team-friendly for another organization, there has to be some other general managers who would be interested. Stafford’s value only decreases as the years go on.

Considering the Lions need to rebuild, it shouldn’t be out of the question to tear everything down and gain as much draft capital as possible.

Stafford is the Lions' biggest bargaining chip at the moment. So, wanting to trade Stafford isn’t necessarily an indictment on his play, as much as it is the Lions just being in a horrible condition.

2.) What is the likely move the Lions make with Kenny Golladay? What would you prefer them to do? -- @C_B_9

A: I don’t believe the Lions would let Golladay walk for nothing. If he did, in fact, walk in free agency, he would at least bring in something as far as a comp pick, but a 2022 third-round selection is not the best return.

Personally, I don’t know what Golladay is asking for money-wise. To me, he is a fringe top-10 wideout, and the Lions shouldn’t pay him top dollar -- especially with the salary cap likely going down next season.

The receiver position is one of the easier positions to replace, with the amount of talent that comes through the draft and free agency every year. Franchise him and try to trade him, if he is asking for too much.

3.) Who is your favorite QB in the upcoming draft not named Trevor Lawrence? -- @B_Lake007

A: Full disclosure, I still have plenty of draft homework to do, and I’m looking forward to deep-diving soon. Unlike previous seasons, quarterback will be heavily on my radar.

This may not be the best time to bring up the Justin Fields vs. Zach Wilson debate, after Fields' performance against Clemson. Recency bias will no doubt play a part. At this very moment, I still lean toward Wilson. He can throw from any angle, has one of the quickest releases I’ve seen and is accurate.

Meanwhile, Fields looks like the complete package for today’s NFL, as well. The one concern I have for Fields is not his fault at all -- it’s the scheme he is in at Ohio State. It just makes it difficult to evaluate. The Buckeyes have a great scheme that includes an elite rushing attack and athletes who can just flat out out-run corners.

Not that you should evaluate solely on the highlight tapes, but looking at Fields' highlights film, you will hear the phrase “wide open” a lot. However, he has the arm strength and accuracy to fit the ball into tight windows. I would credit a large portion of his gaudy stats to the offense he plays in, which offers a quarterback-friendly atmosphere.

Fields throws a pass against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kyle Robertson, Columbus Dispatch, Imagn Content Services, LLC

4.) What's the realistic timeframe for a return to competitiveness? 2024? -- @ktownv

A: If done right, I could see being competitive for a playoff push as early as 2023. In order for that to happen, the new general manager needs to hit the reset button right away. Bite the dead-cap bullet from former general manager Bob Quinn’s free-agent acquisitions, build as much draft capital as possible, hit on those draft picks and start to bring in impactful free agents to augment the younger players.

A middling year next season of trying to be competitive will only hurt the future. I’m expecting the Lions to be one of the worst teams in the league next season. Even the year after that might not be much better. That third season, though, is where I would start to place some heavy expectations on success.

5.) How many defensive players will we pick up in the draft?

A: Honestly, with how many holes are on the Lions' roster, they shouldn’t be overly picky as to what position a draft prospect plays. They need playmakers and talent across the board, no matter the position.

The defense isn’t going to be a one-year turnaround. Given the Lions only have five draft picks in the upcoming draft, they shouldn’t reach on defensive players due to need. They need to draft the best player available every time.

Maybe if the Lions were one or two pieces away from having a complete team, then you could go after a specific spot. They are just not at that point.

To answer your original question, just a complete shot in the dark here, but I’ll go with three defenders drafted in 2021.

