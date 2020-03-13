AllLions
Report: Lions Have Released Rick Wagner

John Maakaron

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Lions are releasing right tackle Rick Wagner.

In an obvious cost-cutting move, Detroit has decided to part ways with one of general manager Bob Quinn's most disappointing free-agent signings.

Wagner agreed to a five-year, $47.5 million deal with Quinn & Co. in 2017, and was set to earn a base salary of $9 million in 2020.

Detroit did not see the value in bringing back Wagner -- the sixth-highest paid right tackle in the league.

With the move, the Lions have created approximately $6.1 million in cap space towards the 2020 season.

In 2019, Wagner recorded career lows in several grades, per Pro Football Focus.

He earned an overall grade of 59.0, including a 60.2 mark in pass-blocking and a 53.9 run-block grade, per PFF.

