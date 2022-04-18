Lions Select Kayvon Thibodeaux and Treylon Burks in Latest PFF Mock Draft

Just a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft, the projections regarding who the Detroit Lions will select have started to significantly ramp up.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made his official pre-draft visit on Monday, while quarterbacks Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett will visit later this week.

Pro Football Focus came out with its latest mock draft on Monday and in it, it had the Lions selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 2 overall pick, NFL writer Sam Monson selected EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, and he took wide receiver Treylon Burks with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"I think the hype surrounding Walker is real, but any time I go back to the tape, I see a phenomenally good pass-rusher in Thibodeaux, who seems to be the target of a negativity campaign as the draft approaches," Bronson explained. "He possesses elite burst and twitchiness at the position and can win in a variety of different ways. Thibodeaux posted a 92.0 pass-rush grade against true pass sets this past season and a pass-rush win rate that doubled Walker's mark. We’re overthinking things right now, but the Lions won’t when they pick."

The Lions already needed help at wide receiver, and the front office decided to retain Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds.

The addition of DJ Chark will also help quarterback Jared Goff make his case to remain in Detroit beyond 2022.

Treylon Burks must arrive in Detroit as a player ready to make plays, at least in his ability to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown.

He’s not Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson in any way, but he would aid Detroit infuse some young talent to a unit looking to take significant strides forward.

"Burks is a confusing prospect. His workout numbers were average --- even adjusting for his size -- but his tape shows a consistently explosive playmaker who could have been even more productive with better quarterback play. His college role was a big departure from a conventional NFL receiver, and any team drafting him will need to have a plan to develop that, but the Lions can afford to take a chance on somebody who has that kind of upside to see what they can make of him."