List of Detroit Lions Who Can Earn Workout Bonuses

Several Detroit Lions have the opportunity to earn bonuses, as the offseason program is set to begin.

This week, the Detroit Lions will officially kick off their offseason program, as members of the roster are set to begin workouts on Tuesday, April 19th. 

It is expected the vast majority, or very nearly the entire roster is planning to be back at the team's Allen Park practice facility within 14 days of the start of workouts. 

NFL workout bonuses often are included in veteran free-agent contracts more often than rookie contracts to lure players to report to the team facility for weight-lifting sessions, organized team activities and meetings from April until June. 

Following the conclusion fo the 2021 season, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears went through massive overhauls of their front office and coaching staffs. 

As it stands, head coach Dan Campbell is now the second-longest tenured coach in the NFC North.

The culture change throughout the organization has instilled a sense of excitement for several members of the roster, who expressed excitement about what 2022 might bring the team. 

"I think it’s just the way that the end of the season went, right? Our first half of the season was not great. The second half of the season was better and the last four or five games in particular were really pretty good," quarterback Jared Goff said. "And we feel that energy and that’s kind of the way we wanted to finish it."

According to overthecap.com, here are Lions players who can earn workout bonuses during the offseason: 

  • G Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- $500,000
  • LT Taylor Decker -- $250,000
  • QB David Blough -- $55,000
  • WR Josh Reynolds -- $50,000
  • WR Kalif Raymond -- $50,000
  • S Will Harris -- $30,000
  • C Evan Brown -- $25,000
  • DL Alim McNeill -- $25,000
  • CB Ifeatu Melifonwu -- $25,000

