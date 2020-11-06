SI.com
Detroit Lions Sign Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu to Practice Squad

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have signed Mohamed Sanu to the practice squad, the team announced on Friday. 

Sanu played for the San Francisco 49ers this season prior to being released last month.

In three games this season with San Francisco, he recorded one reception for nine yards. 

The veteran wide receiver was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round with the No. 83 pick overall of the 2012 NFL Draft. 

In his career, Sanu has appeared in 121 career games and has suited up for the Bengals, Falcons, Patriots, and 49ers. 

He has secured 404 receptions for 4,516 yards and 26 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Detroit is currently dealing with the hip injury to star wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who missed the second half of Detroit's 41-21 loss to the Colts last Sunday. 

His status has been described as "day-to-day and week-to-week" by head coach Matt Patricia. 

Detroit's star wideout is likely going to miss his third game of the season against the Vikings.

The veteran wide receiver has played with Marvin Jones Jr. back when the pair were members of the Bengals roster from 2012-2015. 

