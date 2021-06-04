Lions Sign Running Back Michael Warren

To the surprise of many media members listening on, the Detroit Lions coaching staff were highly willing to discuss their thoughts about acquiring veteran running back Todd Gurley.

Instead, it was announced on Friday that the Detroit Lions had signed free agent running back Michael Warren.

Warren played his collegiate football at Cincinnati and was a starter for two seasons.

In 2018, he rushed for 1,329 yards and 19 touchdowns.

His junior season, the talented running back secured 1,265 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In a corresponding roster move, running back Rakeem Boyd was waived with an injury settlement, meaning there is a slight chance he returns to the team.

After going undrafted last year, Warren has had stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and the Washington Football Team. Unfortunately, he only played a couple of snaps on special teams with Washington before being waived this past April.

Earlier in the week, Detroit parted ways with defensive tackle John Atkins and fullback Nick Bawden, leaving two open roster spots that have yet to be filled.

Per his NFL.com scouting report, Warren is a "Burly, interior runner who faced his fair share of foggy boxes and early traffic but used footwork and contact power to create yards for himself. Warren's touchdown production is a product of build and running demeanor. While he lacks the burst to consistently gain yards outside the tackle box, he should be able to keep doing his thing between the tackles thanks to vision, footwork, balance and power. He has pass-catching talent and can be activated as a basic route runner, but isn't trustworthy enough in protection to secure third-down duties. He has a shot as an early down backup with short-yardage ability who can grab a catch here and there."

