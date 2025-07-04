All Lions

Lions' Star Pass Rusher Issues Statement On Fake A.I. Posts

Hutchinson clears the air after recent fake A.I. articles.

Christian Booher

Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson.
Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has issued a statement regarding a series of fake artificial intelligence posts circulating on social media.

Hutchinson has been a topic of several articles that have been making rounds on social media platforms, with headlines including him changing positions, donating his signing bonus, and buying an animal shelter.

On Thursday, Hutchinson released a message from his 'House of Hutch' platform emphasizing that these stories are false. The star defender noted that any prominent news about his life or football would come from several reputable sources, including himself.

"Fake AI articles specifically on Facebook have gotten out of control, and we wanted to address it here," Hutchinson's statement read. "Please, please, please think twice before you believe anything on the internet. If you did not see it on the House of Hutch, Detroit Lions, Aidan's social media, or a real/reputable sports news outlet, please DO NOT believe what you read.

"We've been alerted to various Facebook articles circulating around your news feeds and we would like to debunk every single one of them right now," Hutchinson's statement continued. "If there was noteworthy news, you would hear it from us. Be careful out there on the world wide web, folks."

Hutchinson is entering his fourth NFL season. Last year, he started the year on a record pace, and many pundits are optimistic about the impact he can have on Detroit's defense in 2025.

In three NFL seasons, Hutchinson has recorded 122 combined tackles, 28.5 sacks, and four interceptions. Detroit drafted him second overall out of Michigan in the 2022 NFL Draft.

