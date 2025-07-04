Former Detroit Lions Who Could Return in 2025
The Detroit Lions are always looking to upgrade their roster and add competition at various positions.
There are several former members of the roster who could return to assist in areas of need or to bolster depth.
Here are four players who used to don the Honolulu Blue and Silver that could return in 2025.
Za'Darius Smith
By far the most popular choice, the veteran defensive end would provide depth and contribute to a defensive line that is desperate to secure more sacks.
Last season, Detroit finished second in the league in hurries (73), but only recorded 37 sacks as a team, which ranked in the bottom third in the NFL.
General manager Brad Holmes has indicated the team has kept in touch with Smith's representatives, and the 32-year old has publicly stated his desire to return to Motown.
Jamaal Williams
A popular player during his run with the Lions, the outgoing running back did not find all that much success playing for the New Orleans Saints.
After signing a three-year contract following the 2022 season, the NFC South squad cut Williams after his second season in New Orleans.
Back in 2022, Williams secured 17 touchdowns and 1,066 yards rushing behind Detroit's solid offensive line.
The former BYU Cougars running back could be a valuable red zone option, given the Lions offense scored points on just over 50% of their offensive drives last season.
If more drives that ended in field goals were turned into touchdowns this upcoming season, Dan Campbell's squad could again achieve north of 13 wins.
Jake Fromm
The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback spent the 2024 season developing on the Lions practice squad. The team made the decision to release Fromm just ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
If Kyle Allen, who was brought in to compete with Hendon Hooker, does not end up performing as expected, Detroit's front office may again look to Fromm to be a part of the practice squad.
Quandre Diggs
The veteran safety is keeping his options open, but is eyeing a return to the Tennessee Titans to be able to play with rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who happens to be his cousin.
Diggs recently told reporter Kayla Anderson, "I still got some people in that building that would like me to be back in Tennessee. Obviously, I’m keeping my options open, but I would love to go back. I would love to be around my cousin. The whole goal for me was to play in the league with my brother. I missed that by just one year. I wish that we could make it work. Our family is so close, and I don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to play with Cam.