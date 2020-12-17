Detroit Lions to Interview Scott Pioli Next Week for General Manager

Read more on former Patriots and Chiefs executive Scott Pioli interviewing with the Detroit Lions.

The next round of interviews for the Detroit Lions' general manager vacancy is now taking shape.

Louis Riddick and Thomas Dimitroff have already been contacted, and are scheduled to interview with the Lions soon.

According to ESPN, CBS Sports analyst Scott Pioli will interview for the Detroit GM job next week.

"The multi-time NFL Exec of Year with Pats and Chiefs, and vet of the Falcons front office, has spent 27 years in NFL and is still the youngest to win the Exec of the Year," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Thursday.

Pioli previously served as a front-office executive for the Browns, Ravens, Jets, Patriots and Chiefs.

He worked as the director and later vice president of player personnel with the Patriots from 2001-08, when the franchise won three Lombardi Trophies.

The Lions have already interviewed three internal candidates for their GM vacancy, and are reportedly also interested in speaking to Rick Smith and Jerry Reese in the coming weeks.

