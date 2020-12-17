NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Detroit Lions to Interview Scott Pioli Next Week for General Manager

Read more on former Patriots and Chiefs executive Scott Pioli interviewing with the Detroit Lions.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The next round of interviews for the Detroit Lions' general manager vacancy is now taking shape. 

Louis Riddick and Thomas Dimitroff have already been contacted, and are scheduled to interview with the Lions soon.

According to ESPN, CBS Sports analyst Scott Pioli will interview for the Detroit GM job next week. 

"The multi-time NFL Exec of Year with Pats and Chiefs, and vet of the Falcons front office, has spent 27 years in NFL and is still the youngest to win the Exec of the Year," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Thursday.

Pioli previously served as a front-office executive for the Browns, Ravens, Jets, Patriots and Chiefs. 

He worked as the director and later vice president of player personnel with the Patriots from 2001-08, when the franchise won three Lombardi Trophies.

The Lions have already interviewed three internal candidates for their GM vacancy, and are reportedly also interested in speaking to Rick Smith and Jerry Reese in the coming weeks.

More from SI All Lions:

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Titans

Magic Johnson Urges Lions to Hire Louis Riddick

Matthew Stafford Has Best Passer Rating in NFL When Under Pressure

Frank Ragnow 'Ultimate Football Guy' for Playing with Fractured Throat

Lions Plan to Interview Louis Riddick Friday

3 Coaches That Fit Chris Spielman's Vision

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.

wood5
News

Detroit Lions to Interview Scott Pioli Next Week for General Manager

ragnow2
News

Could Frank Ragnow Play Sunday, Even If He's Unable to Talk?

USATSI_15311344_168388382_lowres
News

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Titans

johnson5
News

Magic Johnson Urges Lions to Hire Louis Riddick

stafford5
News

Matthew Stafford Has Best Passer Rating in NFL When Under Pressure

ragnow
News

Frank Ragnow 'Ultimate Football Guy' for Playing with Fractured Throat

USATSI_15312002_168388382_lowres
News

Matthew Stafford Says He Wants to Start and Finish Tennessee Game

USATSI_15235986_168388382_lowres
News

Lions' Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: Ragnow, Golladay, Stafford Out

USATSI_15177653_168388382_lowres
News

Should Jeff Okudah Switch to Safety?