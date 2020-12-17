Matthew Stafford Has Best Passer Rating in NFL When Under Pressure

According to Pro Football Focus, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford excels when under pressure

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford remains one of the most polarizing sports figures in the metro Detroit area.

One thing that cannot be debated is the 12th-year pro's ability to produce when under pressure.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stafford has a passer rating of 98.4 this season when under pressure -- which is best in the National Football League.

On the season, Stafford has passed for 3,522 yards, with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is completing 63.9 percent of his passes, and has a QBR of 65.1.

Despite a laundry list of memorable moments and highlight-reel plays when distressed, there remains speculation that his time in Detroit could be coming to an end at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Chase Daniel preparing to start this week against Tennessee

With Stafford taking this week to rest in order to make an attempt to play Sunday, backup quarterback Chase Daniel has taken the majority of snaps during practice this week.

Despite his increased workload, Daniel would not be surprised in the least bit if Stafford plays on Sunday.

"I mean, knowing him, he tries to play. There's no doubt about it, the dude is one of the toughest dudes I've ever been a part of and around -- regardless of position," Daniel told reporters Wednesday during a video conference. "In my mind, like I said, I'm definitely preparing to play. Honestly, it wouldn't surprise me. Nothing would surprise me with 'Staff.' The dude is tough as nails."

