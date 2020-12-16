Lions Plan to Interview Louis Riddick Friday for GM Position

A candidate to interview for the Detroit Lions general manager opening will be interviewed this Friday.

According to an NFL Network report, Detroit plans to interview GM candidate Louis Riddick for their vacant position on Friday.

The current broadcaster last worked in the NFL in 2013 in the Eagles front office.

Riddick is the first known external candidate to be interviewed by Detroit, as three internal candidates were interviewed last week.

It was reported on the Lions team website that Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman have already been interviewed.

In a released memo, principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp indicated experience would be a factor in the decision to hire Detroit's next GM and head coach.

“This staffing change brings lots of work with it, (which) Rod and I and our advisors take very seriously,” Hamp said in a memo via the Detroit Free Press. "We are already deeply into researching top candidates for head coach and GM, and, as the recent internal memo stated, have already interviewed several in-house candidates for the GM job. This process will play out over the next six weeks or so, with the result being a well vetted and proven head coach/GM team that can finally take the Lions where we all so earnestly wish to go -- to the top!”

Reportedly, Detroit has also been interested in Jerry Reese and Rick Smith -- former general managers of the New York Giants and Houston Texans.

More from SI All Lions:

3 Coaches That Fit Chris Spielman's Vision

Poll: Do You Trust Chris Spielman to Aid Detroit Lions?

How Detroit Lions Will Play in New Era Explained

Chris Spielman: 'In Unity, There is Strength'

Pros and Cons of Hiring Rick Smith as Next Lions GM

Bevell on Playoff Chances: 'You're Saying There's a Chance, Right?'

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.