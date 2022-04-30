Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes indicated following the completion of Day 2 that the team could consider making a trade on Day 3.

Detroit had lost this year's seventh-round selection as a result of the trade for wide receiver Trinity Benson last season.

The Broncos were awarded the Lions' 2022 seventh-round pick, after the draft order mistakenly had the Lions initially retaining that pick.

Just ahead of the team's second selection (No. 181) on Day 3, Holmes decided to pull the trigger and trade seven spots down.

The Lions have reportedly sent pick No. 181 to the Philadelphia Eagles for selections No. 188 and No. 237, which means the Lions now have secured a pick in the seventh round this year.

Detroit selected tight end James Mitchell with its first selection of Day 3, securing additional depth at a position of need.

Picks made by Lions in 2022 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 2 -- Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson

Round 1, Pick 12 -- Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Round 2, Pick 46 -- Kentucky DE Josh Paschal

Round 3, Pick 97 -- Illinois S Kerby Joseph

Round 5, Pick 177 -- Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell

