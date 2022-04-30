Lions Select TE James Mitchell in Fifth Round

Lions have selected their first NFL Draft prospect on Day 3.

With their first of potentially three selections on Day 3 and their second of three compensatory picks (No. 177 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected tight end James Mitchell out of Virginia Tech.

Detroit was badly in need of additional depth behind T.J. Hockenson, as Brock Wright was the only other tight end who logged meaningful playing time last season.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Mitchell will have an opportunity to see increased playing time, and sooner rather than later.

The talented tight end is recovering from a significant injury that robbed him of the majority of the 2021 season.

"Mitchell’s scouting report showcases a skill set that should help him hear his name called in Las Vegas and allow the Virginia Tech TE to carve out a role in the NFL," Pro Football Network explained in its scouting report.

Mitchell has strength and size that should appeal to Detroit head coach Dan Campbell.

Draft analysts have noted that he plays fast and possesses similar upside to present Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who was drafted by Atlanta at No. 4 overall in the 2021 draft.

Picks made by Lions in 2022 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 2 -- Michigan DL Aidan Hutchinson

Round 1, Pick 12 -- Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Round 2, Pick 46 -- Kentucky DE Josh Paschal

Round 3, Pick 97 -- Illinois S Kerby Joseph

