Patriots Way: Lions Trade for Patriots DB Duron Harmon

Lions head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn had a clear strategy this offseason.

Detroit will be welcoming yet another ex-Patriot to the organization this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions have agreed to trade for safety Duron Harmon from the Patriots.

There’s no word yet on what the terms of the trade deal are.

Detroit will owe Harmon $4.25 million in 2020, the last year of his current contract.

Since his rookie season, Harmon has not missed a single game. He has spent the past seven seasons with the Patriots.

In 2019, he recorded 22 tackles and two interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Harmon has earned a 70.0+ PFF grade in five of the past six seasons.

Harmon is the third ex-Patriots defender to be acquired by Detroit, as defensive tackle Danny Shelton and linebacker Jamie Collins have agreed to join Patricia and the Lions.

Related

Lions Acquire DT Danny Shelton

Lions Had Formal Interview w/ OG Shane Lemieux

Lions Release LB Devon Kennard

Jason Hanson's NFL Record Preserved, Ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady No. 2