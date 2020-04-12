AllLions
All Lions: Dan Orlovsky Believes Matthew Stafford Will Win a Super Bowl

John Maakaron

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has never been shy about sharing his belief Matthew Stafford is an elite quarterback capable of big feats.

How big?

Orlovsky replied Saturday to ex-Lion Darius Slay praising Stafford on Twitter indicating he believes Stafford is more than capable of winning a Lombardi trophy.

“Still believe he will win 1. I still do," Orlovsky tweeted.

Despite all the talk from his colleague Jalen Rose of the Lions replacing Stafford, Orlovsky reiterated online he believes Stafford is better than draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa. 

Let's survey the web for the most interesting Lions pieces from the weekend.

  • Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire has a pass rusher available for the Lions to select in every round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
  • Retired Lion T.J. Lang moderated an offensive line roundtable on Detroitlions.com featuring Frank Ragnow, Joe Dahl, Tyrell Crosby and Oday Aboushi. 
  • Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit opines on who he believes will improve the most on the Detroit Lions roster.
  •  SI All Lions writer Logan Lamorandier appeared on the latest edition of the Honolulu Blue Podcast discussing the upcoming NFL Draft.
  • Justin Rogers of The Detroit News highlights Trey Flowers efforts to raise funds amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "Flowers is going head-to-head in a fundraising battle with Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Flowers' goal is to raise $10,000 to purchase medical supplies for front-line people working in Detroit and providing meals to underprivileged kids who rely on the school system for breakfast and lunch," Rogers writes.

