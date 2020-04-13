AllLions
GM Bob Quinn Has Never Been with a NFL Team Holding a Top Five Pick

John Maakaron

In his 21 seasons in the National Football League, Bob Quinn has been part of several winning teams. 

From 2000-2015, Quinn served in various positions in the New England Patriots personnel department. His last four, he served as the director of pro scouting.

In Detroit, the highest draft pick Quinn has prepared for was the No. 8 pick last year.

After an injury plagued season that produced only three victories, Quinn now finds himself in uncharted territory. 

Holding a top pick in the draft means the season prior did not go as expected. 

The chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has also added another challenging wrinkle to Quinn's preparations.

In his latest MMQB column, Albert Breer discusses Quinn's comfort level with potentially moving down in this year's NFL Draft.

Word’s been persistent that the Lions want to move the third pick. And it’s not that they don’t like the players there. More so, it’s that they’d like, say, Okudah or Isaiah Simmons at No. 5 or 6 with a few more picks to use down the line. It was pointed out to me that Lions GM Bob Quinn, over 21 NFL seasons, has never been with a team holding a top five pick. So his comfort level with moving down would be understandable, as would his desire to maximize the kind of asset he’s never had.

Reports continue to surface indicating which teams are interesting in trading up. Quinn could look to trade down in the first-round for the first time in his tenure in Detroit. 

Click here to read this week's MMQB column.

