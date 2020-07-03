AllLions
Detroit Lions Message to Season Ticket Holders

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions released an email message to season ticket holders on Friday.

President Rod Wood expressed the organization will work with the NFL, the City of Detroit, and the State of Michigan to protect supporters who attend games at Ford Field. 

Here is the email sent from the Detroit Lions: 

"Thank you for your support of the Detroit Lions as a Loyal Season Ticket Member. In accordance with guidance from the NFL, we are continuing to make preparations to host fans at Ford Field for Lions games this fall. 

We are aware of media reports over the past several days regarding potential changes for 2020 including a reduced preseason, the elimination of select seats with close proximity to players, stadium capacity restrictions, and other safety procedures. The Lions will continue to work with the NFL, City of Detroit, and the State of Michigan to ensure we have the appropriate measures in place to protect the health of our players, coaches, and fans. We are focused on delivering the safest possible environment at Ford Field, as well as following CDC guidelines and the recommendation of experts. 

We are excited about the long-awaited return of football at the end of this month with the opening of training camp. As we advance towards kickoff of the 2020 season, we will keep you updated on any changes that may impact your gameday experience. 

Go Lions, 

Rod Wood

President

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
ATK49
ATK49

I can't imagine with the way this has gone the NFL plays in front of fans -- Games will go on, but with no fans

Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

I think the capacity can’t be more than 5,000 at NFL games. No way

